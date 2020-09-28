SCCI discusses enhancing bilateral cooperation with Romania

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2020) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry, SCCI, received a Romanian delegation as part of the efforts to enhance the bilateral economic relations, boost trade exchange, develop relations between business communities in both countries, and examine the possibility of holding joint economic activities to introduce investment opportunities available on both sides.

The meeting was attended by Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI, Nicoleta Teodorovici – Consul-General of Romania in Dubai and the Northern Regions, Tintean Titus, Economic Secretary at the General Consulate of Romania in Dubai, and Fatima Al Mokarrab, Director of International Relations Department.

While welcoming the visiting delegation, Abdullah Sultan Al Owais underlined that this meeting constitutes a perfect opportunity for exchanging views and experiences about post-COVID-19 economic strategies and plans and enhancing bilateral cooperation between Sharjah and Romania.

Al Owais threw light on Sharjah’s attractive investment advantages, its modern infrastructure, logistic services, flexible legislation, and strategic location.

Teodorovici stressed the importance of the meeting in strengthening commercial and investment activities between both sides, especially after the gradual return to economic and commercial life.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Teodorovici invited the SCCI to attend the virtual forum for investment in the energy and agriculture in Romania, which will be organised by the Ministry of Economy, Energy, and Business Environment on 6th October, 2020, mentioning that such events represent an opportunity to learn about investment in Romania, especially in the field of power generation, mining industry, chemical industry, construction, and agriculture sector, calling on the UAE companies to boost their investments and strengthen their presence in Romania.

Al Owais appreciated the invitation to attend the upcoming forum. He added, "Such events represent an ideal platform for the SCCI members and businessmen to meet their Romanian counterparts and establish multiple investment partnerships.