SCCI discusses harnessing Italian technology in boosting Sharjah’s manufacturing output

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2020) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI, recently discussed means of developing economic cooperation with the Embassy of Italy to the UAE and the possibility of organising joint economic events to explore investment opportunities and enhance communication mechanisms between business communities in the two countries, as well as to make the most of modern Italian technologies in boosting Sharjah’s manufacturing output.

This was stated during the virtual meeting held between Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman, SCCI, and Nicolas Linner, Ambassador of the Republic of Italy to the UAE, in the presence of Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, SCCI Director-General, and Fatima Khalifa Al Mokarrab, Director of International Relations Department, SCCI, when the two sides reviewed issues of common interest that help drive the commercial, investment, and industrial relations between them.

The meeting also touched on stimulating the private sector to actively participate in economic events and activities, especially after the gradual comeback of economic life and the economic recovery from COVID-19 repercussions.

Al Owais emphasised that the SCCI is keen to boost the economic cooperation between Sharjah and Italy to advanced levels and to provide all the facilities and benefits that help strengthen commercial relations and mutual investments, as well as make the most of the effective membership of the SCCI in the Federation of the UAE Chambers, and the Joint Italian Arab Chamber.

The SCCI Chairman highlighted the importance of mutual participation, shedding light on the cooperation opportunities and utilisation of the Italian expertise in the manufacturing and agricultural sectors and in the technical training field to help prepare high-calibre and competent human cadres that support the labour market in the emirate.

Ambassador Lennier stressed the Italian Embassy’s willingness to partner with the SCCI in various domains. He pointed to the interest of the private sector in Italy to participate in economic, commercial and cultural events and events that take place in the emirate, including the participation of Italian companies and institutions in several exhibitions and events, organised or hosted by the Sharjah Expo Center.

The volume of trade exchange between the UAE and Italy reached €5.4 billion in 2019, including €3.93 billion of Italian exports to the UAE.