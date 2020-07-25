SCCI discusses post-COVID-19 economic cooperation with Rwanda

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2020) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI, has underlined the importance of the constructive cooperation with the diplomatic missions and their commercial attaches to develop joint action plans and step up efforts to strengthen economic and investment cooperation between the UAE in general and the Emirate of Sharjah in particular and the private sector in these countries.

This was stated during a recent virtual meeting between Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman, SCCI, and Emmanuel Hategeka, Ambassador of the Republic of Rwanda to the UAE, in the presence of Fatima Khalifa Al Mokarrab, Director of International Relations Department, SCCI.

The meeting touched on means of enhancing the economic relations between the business sector in the two countries and boosting cooperation and investment opportunities in the various business sectors, especially after COVID-19.

Welcoming the communication with the Rwandan Ambassador, Al Owais commended the keenness of the Republic of Rwanda on reinforcing the commercial cooperation between the two friendly countries.

The communication between the diplomatic missions and the competent authorities in the country would help accelerate the economic recovery and overcome COVID-19 repercussions.

This can be achieved by creating incentives for businessmen and investors of both parties and identifying the investment opportunities in the markets of the two countries, thus enabling them to find distinctive foundations for the development of trade cooperation.

Al Owais stressed that the SCCI is fully prepared to provide various services, exchange investment experiences, coordinate and cooperate with the Rwandan embassy to serve the interests of business communities in both countries.

The Rwandan Ambassador hailed the strong bilateral relations which are driven by the strong determination of the leadership of the two countries toward the interest of both nations in various areas, especially the economic field.

Voicing his country's wish to take advantage of the leading experience of Sharjah at the economic level, especially in business tourism, agriculture, and industry, Hategeka pointed out that the UAE is a distinctive partner in several commercial projects in Rwanda.

The meeting also discussed the importance of benefitting from the advantages of each country in developing a vision for the sustainability mechanism in the food production process in Rwanda, through the modern technologies of agricultural production companies in Sharjah.