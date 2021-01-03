UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCCI Discusses Strengthening Economic Relations With Karnataka

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 04:30 PM

SCCI discusses strengthening economic relations with Karnataka

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jan, 2021) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) has reviewed means of enhancing economic, investment, and commercial relations and expanding the prospects of cooperation with the Indian State of Karnataka.

This came during the meeting which was held recently at the SCCI premises between Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and Perikal M Sundar, President of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FKCCI).

Senior officials from both sides were also present during the meeting, including Mohammed Rashid Al-Dimas, SCCI board member, Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, SCCI Director-General, and Dr. Kiran Kumar, Director of FKCCI.

The meeting touched on some topics of mutual interest, including strengthening commercial, investment, and industrial relations between Sharjah and Karnataka and expanding the prospects of cooperation between the Sharjah Chamber and the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce & Industry to help the private sector in both countries take better advantage of the available investment opportunities.

"The bilateral relations between the UAE and India are a deeply-rooted one and are based on mutual respect and common interests in several fields, especially the economic field," said Abdullah Sultan Al Owais.

He pointed out that the UAE is one of India’s largest trade partners in the middle East, while India is the UAE’s first trade partner, stressing the Chamber’s eagerness to explore opportunities for investment in Karnataka’s emerging export sectors.

In turn, Perikal M Sundar lauded the solid and long-standing relations between India and the UAE, and Sharjah and Karnataka in particular, explaining that the meeting seeks to boost bilateral cooperation and to take the commercial and business ties to new heights through investment inflows and partnerships between both sides.

Related Topics

India Business Chambers Of Commerce UAE Sharjah Rashid Middle East Chamber Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

MBR Creative Sports Award develops plans to contri ..

36 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,590 new COVID-19 cases, 1,609 reco ..

51 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia lifts entry ban, keeps some coronavir ..

5 hours ago

UAE Press: COVID-19 safety protocols are vital for ..

6 hours ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 84 million

6 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 3, 2021 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.