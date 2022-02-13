UrduPoint.com

SCCI Explores Avenues Of Economic Cooperation With Nebraska

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2022 | 08:15 PM

SCCI explores avenues of economic cooperation with Nebraska

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2022) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) received a high-level delegation from the State of Nebraska to strengthen bilateral cooperation, trade exchange and stimulate investments in vital sectors.

This was stated during the meeting held recently at the SCCI premises between Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman, SCCI, and Robert Evnen, Secretary of State for the State of Nebraska.

Present at the meeting were ​David Hamod, President and CEO of the National US-Arab Chamber of Commerce (NUSACC);Abdulaziz Shattaf, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector, SCCI; Jamal Saeed Bouzanjal, Director of the SCCI Media Department; Fatima Khalifa Al Mokarrab, Director of SCCI International Relations Department, and representatives of several Emirati and American companies.

Al Owais welcomed the visiting delegation, lauding the strength of UAE-USA economic relations, where the non-oil trade exchange between the two sides has significantly grown in recent years, rising from US$5.22 billion in 2005 to $17.83 billion in 2020. In 2020, the UAE ranked first across the region on the list of the largest receiving markets for American exports.

Al Owais stated that the SCCI aims to take advantage of this meeting to boost the business and investment partnerships between the two sides by forging new partnerships that help develop Sharjah-Nebraska ties.

Evnen commended the warm welcome, highlighting Sharjah’s outstanding position as a prominent business hub and a leading destination for business across the region and the world.

"Our meeting today is a perfect opportunity to explore economic cooperation, particularly given the availability of investment opportunities for Emirati companies in the State of Nebraska, especially in agriculture, livestock, manufacturing, and information technology," Evnen added.

Abdulaziz Shattaf said, "The SCCI is ready to provide all means of support for Nebraskan companies wishing to invest in Sharjah along with the facilities necessary to make these businesses thrive. This is in addition to providing the best opportunities to set up their businesses and projects and help them reinforce their presence in regional markets."

"I hope this meeting will enhance cooperation between the SCCI and NUSACC, which represents a gateway for Arab companies to the US markets, by connecting those companies with the 50,000 members of NUSACC," Hamod said.

Related Topics

World Technology Exchange Exports Business Agriculture UAE Sharjah Chamber Hub 2020 Market Commerce Media All From Industry Best Billion Arab

Recent Stories

The Museum of the Future: A new beacon for knowled ..

The Museum of the Future: A new beacon for knowledge and innovation

17 seconds ago
 34,499 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

34,499 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

26 seconds ago
 British Parliamentarians Visit the UAE

British Parliamentarians Visit the UAE

31 seconds ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi visits &#039;The Big Heart Educa ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi visits &#039;The Big Heart Educational Centre&#039;; meets stu ..

38 seconds ago
 Ahmed bin Saeed opens Gulfood 2022

Ahmed bin Saeed opens Gulfood 2022

47 seconds ago
 DEWA supports its smart infrastructure by expandin ..

DEWA supports its smart infrastructure by expanding 394km with fibre optic ducts

56 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>