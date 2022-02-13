SCCI explores avenues of economic cooperation with Nebraska

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2022) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) received a high-level delegation from the State of Nebraska to strengthen bilateral cooperation, trade exchange and stimulate investments in vital sectors.

This was stated during the meeting held recently at the SCCI premises between Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman, SCCI, and Robert Evnen, Secretary of State for the State of Nebraska.

Present at the meeting were ​David Hamod, President and CEO of the National US-Arab Chamber of Commerce (NUSACC);Abdulaziz Shattaf, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector, SCCI; Jamal Saeed Bouzanjal, Director of the SCCI Media Department; Fatima Khalifa Al Mokarrab, Director of SCCI International Relations Department, and representatives of several Emirati and American companies.

Al Owais welcomed the visiting delegation, lauding the strength of UAE-USA economic relations, where the non-oil trade exchange between the two sides has significantly grown in recent years, rising from US$5.22 billion in 2005 to $17.83 billion in 2020. In 2020, the UAE ranked first across the region on the list of the largest receiving markets for American exports.

Al Owais stated that the SCCI aims to take advantage of this meeting to boost the business and investment partnerships between the two sides by forging new partnerships that help develop Sharjah-Nebraska ties.

Evnen commended the warm welcome, highlighting Sharjah’s outstanding position as a prominent business hub and a leading destination for business across the region and the world.

"Our meeting today is a perfect opportunity to explore economic cooperation, particularly given the availability of investment opportunities for Emirati companies in the State of Nebraska, especially in agriculture, livestock, manufacturing, and information technology," Evnen added.

Abdulaziz Shattaf said, "The SCCI is ready to provide all means of support for Nebraskan companies wishing to invest in Sharjah along with the facilities necessary to make these businesses thrive. This is in addition to providing the best opportunities to set up their businesses and projects and help them reinforce their presence in regional markets."

"I hope this meeting will enhance cooperation between the SCCI and NUSACC, which represents a gateway for Arab companies to the US markets, by connecting those companies with the 50,000 members of NUSACC," Hamod said.