UrduPoint.com

SCCI Explores Boosting Economic Relations With Portuguese Delegation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 08:15 PM

SCCI explores boosting economic relations with Portuguese delegation

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2021) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) today discussed with a Portuguese delegation, headed by Eurico Brilhante Dias, Portugal's Secretary of State for Internationalisation, ways of strengthening economic relations between Sharjah and Portugal.

This came during a meeting with Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman, SCCI, in the presence of SCCI's Director-General Mohamed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi. The meeting explored the areas of cooperation between the two countries and the importance of organising joint programmes that serve the interests of their business communities, as well as a trade mission to Portugal in 2022, to enhance economic, trade and investment bilateral relations.

Al Owais highlighted the strong ties that Sharjah shares with the Portuguese business community, a testament to which was the launch of the first Portuguese Business Council in Sharjah in January 2021.

He added that SCCI constantly strives to enhance the emirate's trade relations with Portugal by promoting trade and business visits, and participating in trade events held in Sharjah and Lisbon.

Al Owais also showcased before the Portuguese delegation Sharjah's economic growth and future projects across all sectors, and invited Portuguese businessmen and companies to invest in Sharjah and participate in relevant international events, as they provide invaluable opportunities to forge partnerships with UAE companies and institutions.

For his part, Dias expressed his country's eagerness to enhance trade relations with Sharjah, noting its keenness to learn from SCCI's leading distinctive experiences in supporting its local business community and attracting foreign investment.

He also described the UAE, and Sharjah in particular, as an ideal economic partner to the Portuguese business community, and invited SCCi to visit Portugal's pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, which will provide leading platform to organise bilateral between the business communities of both countries.

Related Topics

Business UAE Dubai Sharjah Visit Lisbon Portugal Chamber January 2020 Commerce All From Industry

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed hails historic pact to meet Sharj ..

Sultan bin Ahmed hails historic pact to meet Sharjah’s Energy needs

24 minutes ago
 Dubai CommerCity announced as Title Sponsor for Se ..

Dubai CommerCity announced as Title Sponsor for Seamless Middle East

54 minutes ago
 Usman Buzdar seeks report about breach in two cana ..

Usman Buzdar seeks report about breach in two canals

8 minutes ago
 High-level meeting reviews progress on development ..

High-level meeting reviews progress on development schemes

8 minutes ago
 Heavy rain turns weather pleasant in capital; crea ..

Heavy rain turns weather pleasant in capital; creates hazards for commuters

8 minutes ago
 CDA stays vigilant to prevent any flood situation

CDA stays vigilant to prevent any flood situation

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.