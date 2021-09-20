SCCI explores boosting economic relations with Portuguese delegation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2021) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) today discussed with a Portuguese delegation, headed by Eurico Brilhante Dias, Portugal's Secretary of State for Internationalisation, ways of strengthening economic relations between Sharjah and Portugal.

This came during a meeting with Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman, SCCI, in the presence of SCCI's Director-General Mohamed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi. The meeting explored the areas of cooperation between the two countries and the importance of organising joint programmes that serve the interests of their business communities, as well as a trade mission to Portugal in 2022, to enhance economic, trade and investment bilateral relations.

Al Owais highlighted the strong ties that Sharjah shares with the Portuguese business community, a testament to which was the launch of the first Portuguese Business Council in Sharjah in January 2021.

He added that SCCI constantly strives to enhance the emirate's trade relations with Portugal by promoting trade and business visits, and participating in trade events held in Sharjah and Lisbon.

Al Owais also showcased before the Portuguese delegation Sharjah's economic growth and future projects across all sectors, and invited Portuguese businessmen and companies to invest in Sharjah and participate in relevant international events, as they provide invaluable opportunities to forge partnerships with UAE companies and institutions.

For his part, Dias expressed his country's eagerness to enhance trade relations with Sharjah, noting its keenness to learn from SCCI's leading distinctive experiences in supporting its local business community and attracting foreign investment.

He also described the UAE, and Sharjah in particular, as an ideal economic partner to the Portuguese business community, and invited SCCi to visit Portugal's pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, which will provide leading platform to organise bilateral between the business communities of both countries.