SCCI explores post-COVID-19 industrial sector plans

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2020) The Representative Committee of the Industry Sector Business Group of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI, recently discussed a number of the strategic affairs, including mechanisms for exploring post-COVID-19 future plans.

They also discussed ways to confront the current economic challenges to enhance the contribution of the industry sector in the growth of Sharjah’s economy and to propose plans for promoting the competitiveness of this vital sector within the business community.

This was stated during the virtual meeting chaired by Lalu Samuel, Chairman of the Representative Committee of the Industry Sector Business Group, in the presence of committee members and Jamal Bu Zinjal, Head of Media Department, SCCI.

The meeting touched on the follow-up and coordination mechanisms for developing the industry sector which is a key pillar in the enhancing economic diversification strategy and shaping the future, owing to Sharjah’s numerous competitive benefits that consolidate the emirate’s status as a regional destination for industrial investments.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of penetrating new markets globally, thanks to the high quality of the local industrial products that can meet the needs of the regional and global markets, in particular, the Indian market as being one of the most promising markets for accommodating Sharjah’s industrial products.

The SCCI has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting and supporting the interests of business sectors with a view developing its activities and maintaining the gains of its members, as well as ensuring the proper representation of these sectors.

The Chamber pointed to the significance of the industrial sector as one of the most important pillars in shaping the future of Sharjah’s economy while noting that the meeting is part of its commitment to addressing the challenges and helping the industrial sector.

Samuel shed light on the SCCI’s prominent role in finding solutions to the challenges facing the industry sector in the past and its contributions to connecting those sectors with the government sector for further coordination between all the concerned parties in the emirate.

Samuel mentioned that this meeting represents a roadmap for the advancement and growth of the industrial sector, pointing the support of the competent government authorities for the local industry, thus enhancing its competitiveness and its capability of innovation and distinction.