SCCI explores ways to boost investment partnerships with Belarus

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2021) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) discussed ways to boost the economic ties and strategic partnerships with the Republic of Belarus in a way that serves the interests of business communities in the two countries.

This came during a meeting held at the SCCI headquarters between Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI, and Evgeny Lazarev, Consul General of Belarus in Dubai and the Northern Regions, in the presence of Mohamed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the SCCI and a number of department directors at the Chamber.

While welcoming the Belarusian Consul General, Abdallah Sultan Al Owais stressed the importance of advancing the bilateral economic and investment ties the companies in the Emirate of Sharjah and their Belarusian counterparts, noting that the bilateral relations between the UAE and Belarus have significantly grown over past years, something which forms an impetus to enhance joint work and commercial ties between the two sides in diverse sectors, most notably food security, technology, and health.

Al Owais invited Belarusian businessmen and investors to set up their businesses in Sharjah to get the most out of its competitive benefits, strategic location, and stable business environment, underlining the Chamber’s commitment to rendering the necessary support and facilities to Belarusian investors to build trade and investment partnership that contributes to expand the export markets of the two states and ease their entry to new Asian and European markets.

Evgeny Lazarev, in turn, underscored his country’s interest to foster economic ties with the Emirate of Sharjah and develop mutual cooperation and investment between both business communities in the two countries, inviting the Sharjah Chamber and the emirate’s private sector companies to actively take part in the economic events and activities organised in Belarus.

For his part, Mohamed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi shed light on the advantages of launching investments in Sharjah as a leading business hub both regionally and internationally, highlighting services and facilities provided by the Chamber to foreign investors and businessmen to help them establish and develop successful ventures in a stimulating and safe environment.