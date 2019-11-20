UrduPoint.com
SCCI, Expo Centre Receive High-level Ethiopian Delegation

Wed 20th November 2019 | 09:00 PM

SCCI, Expo Centre receive high-level Ethiopian delegation

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2019) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI, received a high-level delegation from its Addis Ababa counterpart, headed by Missinbeat Chincot Aviv, President of the Chamber, aimed at briefing the Ethiopian side on the best practices implemented by the SCCI, the Expo Centre and a number of major institutions in Sharjah.

The meeting also discussed ways to enhance mutual investment and communication mechanisms between business communities in Sharjah and Ethiopia.

Chincot Aviv was accompanied by members of the board of Directors of the Addis Ababa Chamber and businessmen from major commercial and industrial companies in various sectors.

Waleed Abdul Rahman Bu Khatir, SCCI’s Second Vice Chairman, received the Ethiopian delegation, in the presence of Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, SCCI’s Director-General; Abdul Aziz Shattaf, SCCI’s Assistant General Director, Members Services Sector and Director of Sharjah Exports Development Centre; Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of Economic Relations and Marketing at the SCCI; and Fatima Al Mokarrab, SCCI’s Director of International Relations Department.

At the Expo Centre Sharjah, the Ethiopian delegation was received by Saif Mohamed Al Midfa, CEO of the Expo Centre Sharjah, in the presence of Sultan Shattaf, Director of Business Development and Marketing, Expo Centre Sharjah, and a number of department directors and employees.

During the visit, the Ethiopian delegation was briefed on the Expo Centre's facilities and the organisational and logistical capabilities offered to exhibitors and visitors.

Bu Khatir said, "The SCCI will not falter to motivate the local business community to participate in the economic events organised in Addis Ababa to enhance the investment opportunities and economic and trade relations between Sharjah and Ethiopia.

"

He also called on Ethiopian businessmen to participate in the specialised economic, commercial and cultural exhibitions organised and hosted by the Expo Centre Sharjah throughout the year.

Stating that the visit was a continuation of the efforts exerted to develop bilateral cooperation frameworks, the President of the Addis Ababa Chamber said, "Ethiopia is keen on enhancing trade relations, mutual investment and developing ties between the private business sector in Ethiopia and its counterpart in Sharjah and pushing it to better levels to achieve the aspirations of all parties and serve the economic interests of the two friendly countries."

Al Awadi underlined the SCCI’s keenness on advancing the economic cooperation between Sharjah and Addis Ababa by providing support and facilities to Ethiopian businessmen who wish to invest in Sharjah.

The Ethiopian delegation toured the SCCI’s facilities, where they were briefed on the electronic and smart services provided to its members, most notably, the possibility of completing transactions easily and quickly for investors.

The delegation also visited the permanent exhibition of locally manufactured products, as well as a number of commercial and industrial institutions in Sharjah.

The tour was rounded off by a visit to the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone, where they inspected its facilities and services.

