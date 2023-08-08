Open Menu

SCCI, FDI Office discuss Ways To Promote Sharjah's real estate sector

Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2023 | 11:30 PM

SCCI, FDI Office discuss ways to promote Sharjah&#039;s real estate sector

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2023) The Real Estates Sector business Group, operating under the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), has discussed with the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) ways to promote lucrative real estate investment projects in Sharjah and invigorate the local real estate sector.

The discussions were held during a coordination meeting attended by notable figures, including Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Representative Committee of the Real Estate Sector Business Group,Saif Mohammed Salem Al Suwaidi, Director of the Investment Support Department at the Sharjah FDI Office; Marwan Saleh Alichla, Director of the Sharjah Investors Services Centre; and other committee members.

The meeting looked into ways to benefit from the Sharjah FDI Office's expertise to promote real estate ventures in the emirate. It also stressed the need to provide high-quality services to real estate entities through the Sharjah Investors Services Center.

The SCCI emphasised that Sharjah’s real estate sector has seen remarkable growth and development. Acting as a backbone to Sharjah's economic prosperity, the sector draws investors due to the emirate's multifaceted economy, comprehensive legislative and regulatory frameworks, and government amenities. Moreover, the countless investment opportunities available within the real estate sphere enhances its allure.

During the meeting, the representative committee of the Business Group showcased its leading initiatives to upgrade the real estate sector. They highlighted the committee’s strategies to draw real estate investments to Sharjah, foster ties with both investors and government entities, and effectively represent the vast community of real estate professionals within the emirate.

Related Topics

Business Sharjah Salem Chamber Commerce From Government Industry

Recent Stories

IGCF 2023 convenes 13 September themed &#039;Today ..

IGCF 2023 convenes 13 September themed &#039;Today’s Resources, Tomorrow’s W ..

54 seconds ago
 UN's concerns over human rights situation in Kashm ..

UN's concerns over human rights situation in Kashmir 'still stand'

18 minutes ago
 ECC approves proposed revised features of scheme, ..

ECC approves proposed revised features of scheme, its budgetary impact as propos ..

12 minutes ago
 Asad calls for upholding Constitution, strengtheni ..

Asad calls for upholding Constitution, strengthening democracy, respecting state ..

18 minutes ago
 Ethiopian Airlines Suspends Flights to Capital of ..

Ethiopian Airlines Suspends Flights to Capital of Conflict-Hit Amhara Region - R ..

18 minutes ago
 Carpet industry problems discussed at LCCI

Carpet industry problems discussed at LCCI

19 minutes ago
US Lawmakers Urge Officials to Raise Concerns Abou ..

US Lawmakers Urge Officials to Raise Concerns About Finland Targeting Christians ..

12 minutes ago
 Senate Standing Committee on HR held

Senate Standing Committee on HR held

12 minutes ago
 Ethiopian Airlines cancels flights to conflict-hit ..

Ethiopian Airlines cancels flights to conflict-hit region

12 minutes ago
 Canadian Media Ask Competition Bureau to Probe Met ..

Canadian Media Ask Competition Bureau to Probe Meta's Move to Block News

12 minutes ago
 EU as Organization Unable to Provide Security Guar ..

EU as Organization Unable to Provide Security Guarantees to Ukraine - Spokespers ..

12 minutes ago
 US to Announce Additional Military Assistance for ..

US to Announce Additional Military Assistance for Ukraine This Week - State Dept ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East