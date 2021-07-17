UrduPoint.com
SCCI Gears Up To Launch 5th Al Dhaid Date Festival

Sat 17th July 2021

SCCI gears up to launch 5th Al Dhaid Date Festival

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2021) The Organising Committee of the Al Dhaid date Festival has finalised all preparations to launch the 5th edition of the festival, which is organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) from 22nd - 25th July.

Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, Director-General, SCCI, stated the preparations are in full swing to organise a distinguished season of the festival to maintain the prominent position it has achieved through the past years, while adopting the strictest precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of everyone.

Al Dhaid Date Festival is considered an annual gift to please the people of the central region of the Emirate of Sharjah, noted Al Awadi, adding: "It's also a translation of the directives of the wise leadership to utilize this event in enhancing Al Dhaid’s historical status, preserving its heritage, and providing all forms of support to its people, especially in the agricultural sector."

He lauded the cooperation of government departments, bodies and the civil sector to make the event successful along with media attention, which constituted a strong impetus for the Chamber to continue organising and developing the festival year after year.

Al-Awadi noted that the SCCI was keen to raise the value of the prizes allocated to the competitions to AED 500,000, bringing the total to AED1.5 million. This is in addition to enriching the festival with new categories to gain the satisfaction of visitors and participants in the event.

Al Dhaid Date Festival aims to support the development process in the eastern and central regions of the Emirate of Sharjah. It also aims to enhance the position of Al Dhaid in the agricultural wealth sector and consolidate its position, specifically in the field of palm cultivation which it is known for its diversity and quality.

The festival has also contributed to increasing the interest in palm trees, supporting its owners and farmers, developing dates-based local industries, and raising the quality of Emirati products.

On the other hand, the festival is also considered one of the most prominent economic, tourism, heritage and promotional initiatives on the SCCI's annual events agenda.

