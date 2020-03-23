SCCI highlights challenges facing private sector in light of COVID-19 outbreak

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2020) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry, SCCI, on Monday held its first video conference meeting, as part of the remote working system and the precautionary measures taken to maintain the health and safety of the employees and the customers.

The meeting was also in line with the preventive measures adopted by the UAE government in light of the global developments concerning COVID-19.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman, SCCI, chaired the meeting in the presence of Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, SCCI’s Director-General, and several directors of departments.

The meeting highlighted the challenges facing the private sector in light of the COVID-19 outbreak and the implementation of some motivational measures to ensure business continuity and sustainability.

The meeting also shed light on the most important achievements made during the first quarter of 2020 and its plans.

"The SCCI is committed to sustaining its role to aid the private sector by finding ways and solutions to face global challenges and enhancing the competitiveness of the business environment in the emirate of Sharjah. This would help consolidate the SCCI’s role as a representative and supporter of the interests of the business community in the emirate and enhance the competitiveness of the private sector," Al Owais noted.

He urged all departments to leverage the SCCI’s partnership with various government departments and institutions in Sharjah and to play a key role in making the voice of the private sector heard before these entities to overcome their challenges and find solutions for the benefit of the public and the business community, as well as to maintain business continuity and competitiveness.

Al-Awadi commended the SCCI’s departments for their positive interaction in implementing the preventive and precautionary measures, hailing the rapid response and relentless efforts of the employees who were involved in the remote work.

He stressed that the smart services of the chamber are prepared to provide a rich, easy and fast experience for all customers, and called on the business community to save their time and effort and take advantage of a wide range of seamless smart services in various electronic and smart channels of the chamber.

The meeting also discussed the possibility of expanding the use of electronic services and the smart app, as well as identifying the responsiveness of the chamber's customers and members to the use of these platforms.