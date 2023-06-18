SCCI highlights half-yearly achievements, plans

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2023) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has shown solid performance during the first half of this year by signing several agreements and memoranda of understanding with various organisations and trade bodies.

The Chamber's board of directors, which met under the chairmanship of Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI, expressed their commitment to establishing business councils in cooperation with friendly nations.

During the Chamber’s board of directors’ fifth regular meeting at the SCCI library, Al Owais emphasised the need to accelerate efforts to promote Sharjah’s standing further by boosting the sustainability and growth of the business community and equipping the private sector with the necessary capabilities.

Sheikh Majid bin Faisal Al Qasimi, First Deputy Chairman of SCCI; Walid Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, Second Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber; Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the SCCI, and Abdulaziz Mohammed Shattaf, Assistant Director-General of the Communication and Business Sector at the Sharjah Chamber attended the meeting and discussed the Chamber's first-half performance.

During the meeting, the attendees took stock of the latest developments in Sharjah's economic sectors while focusing on the achievements of the Chamber in the year’s first half.

This included a review of the Chamber's leading initiatives to stimulate commercial and industrial development and promote the emirate’s exports to the global market.

Al Owais said that the Emirate of Sharjah has solidified its status as a globally competitive hub across various economic sectors thanks to the wise leadership of H.

H.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Al Owais spoke highly of the accomplishments made by the Sharjah Chamber in the first half of this year, lauding the commitment shown by all associated departments and institutions in fulfilling the goals of the Chamber’s strategic plan, developed to bolster the business sectors by enhancing the efficiency of economic studies that benefit SCCI members and investors.

"We are committed to developing an institutional excellence system while focusing on optimal use of the Chamber's resources to cultivate a supportive environment for the emirate's business community," he said.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining momentum and intensifying efforts by devising proactive strategies, leveraging cutting-edge technology to expedite progress, and introducing innovative services that fulfil the aspirations of the private sector.

During the meeting, Mohammed Al Awadhi provided an overview of the substantial achievements of the Chamber's different departments in the current year's first half.

Notably, significant progress was made in strengthening collaboration with specialised bodies, diplomatic missions, and official delegations. This resulted in 36 meetings, multiple working sessions, and the successful organisation of seven business forums with Colombia, Thailand, Rwanda, Sao Paulo, Japan, and Lithuania.

Additionally, the SCCI’s Sharjah Exports Development Centre has participated in eight international and local events, including the recent trade mission led by the Chamber to India.

The mission covered two states