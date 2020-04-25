SCCI holds its 11th periodic meeting via video conference

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Apr, 2020) The Board of Directors of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI, emphasised its keenness to develop institutionally through a forward-looking vision based on innovative mechanisms and an advanced digital infrastructure which helped to enhance the Sharjah Chamber readiness to continue its services for the business community in the current circumstances.

The board also underscored its determination to strengthen the remote working system and to deal professionally with the repercussions of the current circumstances due to the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

This was stated during the SCCI’s 11th periodic meeting held online and chaired by Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI, in the presence of Waleed Abdul Rahman Bu Khatir, SCCI’s Second Vice Chairman, and the board members.

The meeting agenda included the ratification of the decisions taken at the previous meeting and the adoption of the Statute of the Expo Centre Sharjah and the follow-up on the work achieved in Q1 2020.

Commending the relentless efforts of the UAE’s leadership, Al Owais highlighted the stimulus package announced by the Executive Council to provide the necessary support for the various commercial and industrial sectors to confront all the challenges and the changes to the business environment through well-informed plans and decisions.

Al Owais underscored the need to make use of the latest remote communication systems to reach the partners and the customers and to ensure their accessibility to services safely and smoothly. He concluded his remarks with a call to create innovative solutions to enhance Sharjah’s status, notwithstanding the challenges facing the world economy.

Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, SCCI’s Director-General, said the SCCI seeks to provide the best smart services to reinforce Sharjah’s business sector and to create innovative solutions for all the challenges facing their business, highlighting the work progress in the investment projects implemented by the SCCI to provide a stimulating business environment, including the infrastructure development project in the 10th industrial zone, which is implemented jointly with various government agencies and aims to rehabilitate the entire area.

Al-Awadi also made a presentation on the SCCI’s achievements in Q1 2020.

"The adoption of the Statute of the Expo Centre Sharjah would help enhance the centre’s competitiveness and role in reinforcing Sharjah’s position on the map of the international exhibitions," he added.

Saif Mohammed Al-Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah, underlining the influential role of conferences and exhibitions sector in the economic life of the countries, as well as its impact on increasing the national income and achieving sustainable development.

The board also called for exerting further efforts to support the industrial companies in Sharjah and to develop their exports and open new markets by providing all the necessary support for their businesses.

Among the recommendations made at the meeting was the necessity of strengthening the SCCI’s digital system by providing all the advanced capabilities to ensure the seamlessness of the workflow, in addition to exploring innovative initiatives that help support the private sector and increase incentives to support the business community in the current circumstances.