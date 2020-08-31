SCCI honours strategic partners of Sharjah Shopping Promotions

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2020) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI, has organised a ceremony to honour the strategic partners from the government and private sectors, for their effective role in the Sharjah Shopping Promotions campaign, the exceptional trade event organised by the SCCI under the slogan "Smile You Are In Sharjah" from 22nd July to 21st August.

Sharjah Shopping Promotions was aimed at stimulating the trade movement in general and the retail sector in particular, in addition to enhancing consumers’ confidence in the retail sector and increasing the turnout of visitors to shopping malls, central markets and shops in all cities of the emirate.

The ceremony was attended by several representatives of government and private departments and agencies who contributed to the success of the activities of the campaign.

Held at the main headquarters of the SCCI, the ceremony was attended by Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI; Mohammed Ahmed Ameen, Director-General of the SCCI; Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of the SCCI Economic Relations and Marketing and general coordinator of the Promotions; several SCCI employees, representatives of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, Sharjah Economic Development Department, Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development, and representatives from major shopping centres in Sharjah.

In his speech at the event, Al Owais thanked and commended the efforts of the partners from both the government and private sectors and the supporters of the Sharjah Shopping Promotions campaign, which enhances the competitiveness of the economy of the emirate, meet the needs of the private sector and contribute to the sustainable development of various sectors.

Reviewing the most prominent stations of the campaign and the successes it has achieved in supporting the retail sector in the emirate and enhancing the movement of sales and markets, Al Owais said that the campaign, which was organised amidst exceptional circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic and its repercussions on the global economy was able to give the retail sector a positive impetus through its success in stimulating the sales movement in large numbers.

Mohammed Ahmed Ameen, Director-General of the SCCI, thanked the strategic partners in supporting the campaign, hailing their keenness to make all efforts to advance the economy and tourism in the emirate. The campaign succeeded in reaching its goals achieving sales value of more than AED 600 million, he added.

Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of the SCCI Economic Relations and Marketing and General Coordinator of Promotions, pointed out that the SCCI's surveys about the level of public turnout and traders’ satisfaction with the "Sharjah Shopping Promotions" in various regions of the emirate were very positive. He said that about 1,800 shopping centres and malls participated in the campaign.