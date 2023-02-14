UrduPoint.com

SCCI Hosts Scientific Symposium On Metaverse

February 14, 2023

SCCI hosts scientific symposium on Metaverse

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2023) SHARJAH, 14th February, 2023 (WAM) - The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) held a scientific symposium on "Metaverse" to educate senior officials and employees on the technology's potential impact in the Emirates. The symposium, hosted by the SCCI’s Sharjah Training & Development Centre, also aimed to assess the chamber's institutional readiness to adapt to the metaverse and explore its use in enhancing services for the business community.

Attendees included SCCI board members, senior directors, and employees, as well as Chairman Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Second Vice Chairman Waleed Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, and Director-General Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi. The event took place at the Chamber's headquarters.

Al Owais stated that the symposium was organised to ensure the SCCI remains well-prepared for an economy driven by advanced digital solutions.

He emphasised that the chamber aims to stimulate innovative ideas for the business community by keeping up with technological advancements, particularly in the "metaverse" field. The UAE has made significant progress in the digital economy, with a focus on knowledge, innovation, and artificial intelligence, and is poised to become a global center for future technologies, he added.

The event was organised in cooperation with IT Corner and presented by Taymour Shawky, General Manager of the company, Walaa El Din Muhammad, Business Development Manager, and Dr. Wael Al Hamarna, Projects Manager. During the symposium, they discussed the "Metaverse" technology, distinguished between XR, MR, AR, and VR technologies, explored its applications in the UAE, and discussed the country's leading strategies and initiatives for cultivating opportunities and investments in this promising sector.

