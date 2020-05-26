UrduPoint.com
SCCI Issues 4,527 Electronic 'Certificates Of Origin' Over Last Two Months

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 05:30 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2020) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI, announced on Tuesday that it had issued 4,527 electronic ;Certificates of Origin' for the months of March and April.

It noted that the total number of memberships had reach 1,251 by the end of April, with 46 new memberships and 1,169 renewed memberships.

The number of new members from the free zones reached 115 during the same period, the SCCI added.

Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, Director-General, SCCI, said, "The SCCI is keen to deliver seamless and exceptionally smart and electronic services, irrespective of the remote work system. This has helped the chamber's members and customers conduct transactions more conveniently and smoothly."

