SCCI launches 'Social Responsibility' platform to spur sustainable practices in business environment

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2021) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has launched the "SCCI Social Responsibility Platform", to spur sustainable practices in the business environment in the Emirate of Sharjah; raise awareness of the notion of social responsibility, and increase the engagement of the private sector in the initiatives organised by government bodies and institutions.

This came during a ceremony held at the SCCI headquarters, attended by Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman, SCCI, board members, Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, Director-General, SCCI, and Maryam Saif Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General of the Support Services Sector, SCCI.

Also attending via video conference were Noha Muhammad Safar Al Harmoudi, Director of the National Fund for Social Responsibility, Jassim Al Balushi, Head of Institutional Excellence at Sharjah Islamic Bank, Hind Abdul Hawaidi, Director of Awareness Programmes at Bee’ah, and a number of representatives of private sector companies in Sharjah.

Commenting on the launch, Abdullah Sultan Al Owais said, "The platform will be a trademark through which the role of private sector companies making tangible change in the society and environment via social sustainability programmes will be evaluated. It will also serve as a development tool for companies to implement best practices of social responsibility business and discover weaknesses and strengths in their practical directions to manage the effects of their business activity on the environment and society.

Al Owais highlighted the UAE’s pioneering efforts in humanitarian action its prominent role globally in supporting needy peoples at the global level, thanks to the directives of the wise leadership and its innovative initiatives in this regard, as well as the so many initiatives of government and social institutions.

For her part, Noha Mohamed Safar Al Harmoodi highlighted the role of the National Fund for Corporate Social Responsibility, which is meant to increase community awareness of social responsibility, activate public-private sustainable development partnerships, encourage companies to set a general policy for concessions, and regulate the contributions of the companies towards community development projects.

Jassim Al Balushi said that Sharjah Islamic Bank is committed to its social responsibility towards the community and to support voluntary initiatives, activities, and institutions.

In turn, Hind Al Huwaidi shed light on the strategic partnership between Bee'ah and the SCCI which falls within the framework of constructive cooperation to enhance the values of social responsibility.

For her part, Aisha Saleh from the Chamber's Social Responsibility Department gave a presentation on the most important advantages offered by the SCCI Social Responsibility Platform to its members.