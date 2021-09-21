UrduPoint.com

SCCI, North Macedonia Explore Investment Cooperation Opportunities

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 02:45 PM

SCCI, North Macedonia explore investment cooperation opportunities

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2021) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) today welcomed a delegation from the Republic of North Macedonia to discuss ways to develop economic cooperation and trade exchange, enhance joint investment with the Sharjah business community, as well as review the opportunities available in all sectors between Sharjah and Skopje.

The North Macedonian delegation was headed by Abdulkadar Memedi, Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia to the UAE, accompanied by Bakri Agdini, Economic Adviser at the Embassy, and Commissioner-General of the Macedonian delegation participating in Expo 2020 Dubai. The delegation was received by Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the possibility of organising a joint trade committee under the umbrella of the SCCI and its Macedonian counterpart, as well as organising a trade mission led by the SCCI to the Republic of North Macedonia, with the aim to hold joint fora for businessmen to find out more about the potential investment and partnership opportunities.

While welcoming the visiting delegation, Al Owais stressed that the SCCI is eager to push the economic and commercial relations between Sharjah and Skopje towards further growth and prosperity in a way that enhances investment cooperation and serves the interests of the two friendly countries.

He stated that the bilateral work areas between the two sides are diverse, stressing that there is a great opportunity to increase the volume of inter-trade exchange in many different sectors in order to take the bilateral trade relations to new heights of cooperation.

Among the most important sectors is the food security, which both countries are working to reinforce, in light of Macedonia's agricultural potential and abundance of water, in addition to the significant progress in the areas of agriculture and animal production in Sharjah and the UAE in general, he said.

Ambassador Memedi expressed his country's interest in developing relations with the Emirate of Sharjah in all fields, especially economic and trade exchange.

He stressed the close relations between the two countries, where the UAE is considered one of the most important target markets for Macedonia to penetrate other regional markets.

Memedi invited Emirati investors in Sharjah to visit Macedonia and explore investment opportunities in various sectors, especially in the fields of water energy, agriculture, tourism and livestock.

He also called on the SCCI to organise an expanded working meeting that brings together economic activities in both countries during the visit of Macedonia's Deputy Prime Minister next November to Expo 2020 Dubai.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General, SCCI; Jamal Said Bouzanjal, Head of the Media Department, SCCI; and Fatima Al Mokarrab, Director of International Relations Department, SCCI.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange Business Water Agriculture UAE Dubai Sharjah Visit Skopje Progress Macedonia Chamber November 2020 Market Commerce Media All From Industry

Recent Stories

Myanmar's Suu Kyi goes on trial for incitement, pl ..

Myanmar's Suu Kyi goes on trial for incitement, pleads not guilty

11 minutes ago
 Evidence shows Covid vaccine is safe, effective fo ..

Evidence shows Covid vaccine is safe, effective for cancer patients

11 minutes ago
 Submarine row is 'wake-up call' for Europe: German ..

Submarine row is 'wake-up call' for Europe: German minister

13 minutes ago
 Rain-thunderstorm likely in certain parts of KP: M ..

Rain-thunderstorm likely in certain parts of KP: Met

13 minutes ago
 Education Minister to hold open Katchery on Sept 2 ..

Education Minister to hold open Katchery on Sept 28

13 minutes ago
 DC reviews anti-polio drive

DC reviews anti-polio drive

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.