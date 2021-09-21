SCCI, North Macedonia explore investment cooperation opportunities

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2021) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) today welcomed a delegation from the Republic of North Macedonia to discuss ways to develop economic cooperation and trade exchange, enhance joint investment with the Sharjah business community, as well as review the opportunities available in all sectors between Sharjah and Skopje.

The North Macedonian delegation was headed by Abdulkadar Memedi, Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia to the UAE, accompanied by Bakri Agdini, Economic Adviser at the Embassy, and Commissioner-General of the Macedonian delegation participating in Expo 2020 Dubai. The delegation was received by Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the possibility of organising a joint trade committee under the umbrella of the SCCI and its Macedonian counterpart, as well as organising a trade mission led by the SCCI to the Republic of North Macedonia, with the aim to hold joint fora for businessmen to find out more about the potential investment and partnership opportunities.

While welcoming the visiting delegation, Al Owais stressed that the SCCI is eager to push the economic and commercial relations between Sharjah and Skopje towards further growth and prosperity in a way that enhances investment cooperation and serves the interests of the two friendly countries.

He stated that the bilateral work areas between the two sides are diverse, stressing that there is a great opportunity to increase the volume of inter-trade exchange in many different sectors in order to take the bilateral trade relations to new heights of cooperation.

Among the most important sectors is the food security, which both countries are working to reinforce, in light of Macedonia's agricultural potential and abundance of water, in addition to the significant progress in the areas of agriculture and animal production in Sharjah and the UAE in general, he said.

Ambassador Memedi expressed his country's interest in developing relations with the Emirate of Sharjah in all fields, especially economic and trade exchange.

He stressed the close relations between the two countries, where the UAE is considered one of the most important target markets for Macedonia to penetrate other regional markets.

Memedi invited Emirati investors in Sharjah to visit Macedonia and explore investment opportunities in various sectors, especially in the fields of water energy, agriculture, tourism and livestock.

He also called on the SCCI to organise an expanded working meeting that brings together economic activities in both countries during the visit of Macedonia's Deputy Prime Minister next November to Expo 2020 Dubai.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General, SCCI; Jamal Said Bouzanjal, Head of the Media Department, SCCI; and Fatima Al Mokarrab, Director of International Relations Department, SCCI.