SCCI opens channels of joint cooperation with Senegal

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2021) Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) discussed with Dakar Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture in the Republic of Senegal, ways to enhance trade cooperation and support economic relations, exchange experiences and open channels of joint cooperation between the business community in Sharjah with its Senegalese counterpart.

The meeting was held, on Wednesday, at the SCCI’s headquarters, between Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI, and Abdullah Sow, President of the Dakar Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture, and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, they discussed how the business community in general, and the Senegalese in particular, can benefit from the services provided by Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in addition to discussing the promotion of trade exchange and exports and the partnership between the two sides.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais affirmed the SCCI's keenness to support economic and trade relations between the State of Senegal and the Emirate of Sharjah, by opening effective commercial cooperation channels and enhancing communication between the Chambers of Commerce in Sharjah and Senegal, as well as redoubling efforts by introducing the available investment opportunities and advantages, which contribute to the development of relations through cooperation.

Al Owais mentioned the advanced facilities and infrastructure of the Emirate of Sharjah in the commercial and industrial fields, as well as the diversified economy policy that contributed to Sharjah’s gaining the confidence of global institutions, becoming a global hub for trade and services and attracting investors.

For his part, Sow stressed the importance of his visit to Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, expressing the keenness of the business community in Senegal to deepen trade relations with its counterpart in the Emirate of Sharjah and to benefit from the experience and expertise of the Sharjah Chamber in promoting the economic activity of the Emirate.

Sow said that Senegal enjoys great stability and has provided an attractive investment environment for foreign investments covering various sectors. He called on businessmen and investors in the UAE to benefit from these opportunities, and that the Government of Senegal is fully prepared to support investors in the UAE and provide everything that would make their projects successful.