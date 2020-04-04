SCCI opens online registration for Sharjah Excellence Award 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2020) The Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Excellence Award has announced that the registration for the seven categories of the award is now open and will last until the end of October 2020.

The award is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI.

The SCCI called on the business communities in the UAE and the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, to participate in the award and to make use of its numerous benefits, including the awareness programmes and courses which enhance the culture of institutional quality and excellence and adopt the best practices in the private sector.

This year, the activities will only be available online keeping in mind the SCCI’s regard for the health and safety of everyone in light of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI and the Board of Trustees of Sharjah Excellence Award, thanked the board members and appreciated the efforts of the staff members, evaluation committees, the jury committees, the advisors, and the strategic partners in the previous edition, something which helped consolidate the award’s status and reputation as one of the most important awards in the region.

Al Owais called on the award’s staff members to intensify their efforts in promoting the various categories of the award, to achieve its message to enhance the role of the private sector in economic integration.

This can be achieved by developing the private sector and enhancing its performance and efficiency not only in Sharjah but also in the GCC.

This in line with the wise vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Promoting the Investment Climate The SCCI’s Chairman underlined the importance of the Sharjah Excellence Award which promotes the investment climate for the UAE and Gulf business communities. This would help to enhance the growth of commercial and industrial businesses and build a sustainable economy, especially due to the after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nada Al Hajri, General Coordinator of the Sharjah Excellence Award, said that registration is open to all companies and the small, medium, and large enterprise via email and website. The enterprises can submit their files until the end of November 2020, while the evaluation process will take place from December 2020 to January 2021, she said.

Based on the excellence model of the European Foundation for Quality Management, EFQM, which forms a comprehensive management framework for more 30,000 enterprises worldwide, the seven award categories are the Sharjah Excellence Award, Sharjah Gulf Excellence Award, Sharjah Green Award, Sharjah Small & Medium Enterprise Award, Sharjah CSR Award, Sharjah Entrepreneurs Award, and Sharjah Gulf Localization Award.