SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Award 2023

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2023) Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) has begun accepting applications for Sharjah Excellence Award 2023, urging businesses to avail the opportunity to have their best practices recognised.

SCCI announced that registration for the new edition is now open on the award's website, SHJSEEN (www.shjseen.ae), and will remain so until the end of next November. The participants from the UAE and GCC business communities have a great opportunity to benefit from the event’s numerous advantages, outreach courses and programmes to be organised by SCCI during the coming period.

“Being one of the most prominent in-kind awards across the region, Sharjah Excellence Award is a great opportunity that should be seized by private-sector businesses to enhance their competitiveness and benefit from the quality, leadership and innovation values”, said Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, SCCI Chairman and Chairman of Sharjah Excellence Award board of Trustees.

He added that the event reflects SCCI’s keenness and commitment to achieving its strategic goals that aim at supporting and promoting positive practices to drive the business sector’s sustainable economic growth.

Al Owais invited Sharjah and GCC businesses to seize the opportunity and participate in this special event. This year, the Board of Trustees made substantial amendments to the award’s categories, by merging the Sharjah Green Award with the Sharjah Award for Social Responsibility under the name "Sharjah Award for Social Responsibility", in keeping pace with international best practices in business excellence, and to add many competitive advantages for participating companies.

Nada Al Hajri, General Coordinator of the Sharjah Excellence Award, explained that the Board of Trustees was keen to streamline the registration process across all the award categories. A registration application must be filled out, specifying the participation category, and submitted along with a copy of valid commercial licence and SCCI (private sector) membership certificate.

The application will be revised by the Award Office. A reply with the Office confirmation or rejection will be sent via email, accordingly.

In the event that the registration request is approved, the participation file for the selected category will be sent to be filled out and delivered by the set deadline. The award allocated the phone number: 06-5938703 and email address: award@shjseen.org for any additional information.

The registration is open for all categories for all GCC-based private institutions, except for “Sharjah Award for Excellence”, which is exclusive for private-sector establishments in the Emirate of Sharjah; and “Sharjah Gulf Excellence Award”, which will be based on the Board of Trustees’ nomination system; as well as Sharjah Award for Social Responsibility, which will be available for private and public sector establishments from the Emirate of Sharjah only, Al Hajri further noted.

The programme consists of eight awards categories, including Sharjah Gulf Localisation Award, Sharjah Gulf Excellence Award, Sharjah Excellence Award, Sharjah Small & Medium Enterprises Award, Sharjah Entrepreneurs Award, Sharjah Social Responsibility Award, Sharjah Best Security Standards Award, and Sharjah Entrepreneurs with Disability Award.