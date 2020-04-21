SCCI organises online workshop on crisis management steps

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2020) Members of the Tijarah 101 Centre of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI, recently participated in a virtual workshop on steps to develop entrepreneurs in time of crisis.

The event was co-organised by the National SME Programme and Dubai Entrepreneurship academy in cooperation with the Sharjah Chamber and targeted those interested in establishing their own business.

Moderated by the financial consultant, Dr. Abdulla Al Awadhi, the workshop touched on the entrepreneurship concept and the necessary skills for the entrepreneur in a time of crisis and how to be adapted to the challenges and harness them.

Mohammad Ahmed Al-Awadi, SCCI’s Director-General, said, "The SCCI is keen to coordinate with the specialised bodies to attract the training programmes aimed at enhancing the important role of the entrepreneurs, especially in light of the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19. Our aim is to develop the entrepreneurs’ skills and improve their capabilities to confront all the challenges, by equipping them with the necessary knowledge of management, marketing, projects selection, crisis management, feasibility study, the mechanisms of innovation in implementing projects, and other impactful factors.

Al-Awadi lauded the efforts of wise leadership in providing a supportive, flexible and adaptive economic environment to face any changes and obstacles, highlighting the stimulus packages tailored to help the private sector enhance its sustainability and stabilise other economic sectors.

Mona Omran Ali, Director of Tijarah 101 Centre, pointed to the importance of the workshop in guiding the entrepreneurs towards what should be followed to face any challenges, especially those affecting the small and medium enterprises.

The workshop also discussed factors of project stumbling during a time of crisis, including the lack of planning and future vision and the lack of qualification and training, as well as overlooking the importance of marketing and advertising, neglecting the available human resources skills, besides the slowing down in processing ideas, and the poor selection of the project.