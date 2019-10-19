UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCCI Participates In Anuga 2019 In Germany

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 06:45 PM

SCCI participates in Anuga 2019 in Germany

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2019) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI, represented by the Sharjah Exports Development Center, SEDC, has participated in Anuga (the world’s largest trade fair for food and beverages) in Cologne, Germany.

Anuga is the most important industry meeting point with over 7,400 exhibitors from 107 countries.

With the aim of bolstering and promoting the national food exports, the SCCI’s platform included the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority, HFZA, and a considerable number of representatives of national companies for food industries.

A number of key areas have been reviewed by the SCCI including the investment opportunities available at the foodstuff industry sector in Sharjah and the competitive advantages and incentives provided by the Emirate for foreign investors, which help them establish their businesses easily in a safe and stable economic environment, thus achieving the best revenues and expansion in other markets of the region.

The SCCI delegation comprised Maha Al Zarooni, Senior Export Services and Market Management Executive, Ali Al Jari, Senior International Exhibitions Executive and a number of SCCI employees.

Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, SCCI’s Director-General, said, "The SCCI is keen on taking part in such international events and exhibitions to highlight the domestic products and review the cooperation mechanisms with all stakeholders. This would help bolster the Emirate of Sharjah’s exports to all countries of the world."

"The SCCI’s participation in this important event reflects the Chamber’s strategy to highlight the capabilities and qualities of the UAE’s business sector which are characterised by its economic and commercial openness to the whole world and its motivational business environment," Al Awadi added.

He further said, "Our participation is primarily aimed at promoting the Emirati industrial products, exchanging knowledge and experiences, learning more about the best practices and opening new markets to enhance trade exchange between the UAE and other countries of the world."

While underlining the success of HFZA and SCCI in representing the Emirate of Sharjah, Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of HFZA and Sharjah Airport Free Zone, Saif Zone, said that HFZA took part in this trade fair to promote the Sharjah Food Park Complex – Food Park, introduce investors to Sharjah’s competitive advantages, and identify the needs of the businessmen and foodstuff sector companies.

Commending the outcomes of SCCI’s participation in Anuga, Abdul Aziz Shattaf, SCCI’s Assistant General Director, Members Services Sector and Director of SEDC said, "The SEDC’s participation is part of its Participation Abroad Programme and the keenness to open new exporting markets for SCCI members to access new importers, investors and partners for their business in Sharjah. This would help expand the spread of Emirati products in world markets."

He added that 30 percent of the participation costs were provided by the SEDC to support and motivate companies to attend and promote their products, noting that the SCCI’s platform has provided a lot of promising opportunities for the participating companies. This would pave the way for several rewarding future partnerships.

Related Topics

World Exchange Exports Business UAE Sharjah Germany Cologne Chamber Saud Market Commerce Event All From Industry Best Airport

Recent Stories

Hafeez Sheikh says National economy on right track

3 minutes ago

Govt not summoning military troops to deal with Az ..

16 minutes ago

Syria Airline Launches Direct Damascus-Beirut Flig ..

2 minutes ago

Sharma, Rahane help India hit back after early wob ..

2 minutes ago

North Macedonia Prime Minister calls for early ele ..

2 minutes ago

England send out World Cup message with big win ov ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.