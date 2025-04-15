SCCI, Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss cooperation

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) today welcomed Dr. Hristijan Mickoski, Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia, who is on an official working visit to the UAE, to discuss ways to enhance economic relations between the two friendly countries.

The meeting also focused on strengthening cooperation between the business communities of Sharjah and North Macedonia, exploring viable and promising investment opportunities for private sector representatives and investors from both nations.

The Prime Minister was received by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, and Waleed AbdelRahman BuKhatir, Second Vice Chairman of SCCI, along with several board Members.

The North Macedonian delegation included ministers and representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, the Ministry of Transport, and the Ministry of Energy, Mining, and Mineral Resources of North Macedonia, accompanied by Abdulkader Memedi, Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia to the UAE.

During the meeting, both sides emphasised the importance of strengthening communication channels between the Sharjah Chamber and its Macedonian counterpart to enhance cooperation in the fields of renewable energy, trade, and tourism.

They also underscored the need to support participation in international events and exhibitions organised by both sides and to encourage reciprocal visits and joint forums that bring together the two business communities to explore key investment opportunities and partnership prospects between investors from both countries.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais praised the strong progress in the bilateral relationship between the UAE and the Republic of North Macedonia.

He noted that the meeting presents an important opportunity to strengthen cooperation and share views and perspectives on advancing economic and trade relations between the two countries. He highlighted the promising potential and opportunities both sides possess, which significantly could boost bilateral trade across diverse sectors and elevate commercial ties to broader horizons.

Dr. Hristijan Mickoski expressed his pleasure in visiting the Emirate of Sharjah, praising Sharjah Chamber’s efforts in providing all available means to advance areas of mutual economic cooperation.

He reaffirmed North Macedonia’s interest in deepening economic relations with Sharjah across various sectors and increasing trade exchange. He emphasised that the UAE in general, and Sharjah in particular, represent one of the key strategic markets targeted by North Macedonia as a gateway to regional markets.

Prime Minister Mickoski stated that the visit aims to introduce Sharjah’s business community to the economic strengths and capabilities of North Macedonia and the investment opportunities available there, highlighting prospects that UAE investors can leverage.

He also emphasised his country’s interest in deepening bilateral relations and establishing joint partnerships and economic projects between the business communities of the two countries. He invited Emirati companies and investors to strengthen their presence in North Macedonia, which offers a highly conducive environment for investment.

During the visit, the ministerial delegation from North Macedonia delivered comprehensive presentations highlighting the key investment opportunities available in their country. The presentations covered vital sectors such as renewable energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, tourism, agriculture, and technology, outlining North Macedonia’s strategic position and competitive advantages, as well as the investor-friendly incentives and support mechanisms provided to foreign investors.

On the sidelines of the visit, the Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia held meetings with prominent local companies and heads of business groups and councils in Sharjah.

He listened to their insights on ways to enhance cooperation with the Macedonian market, with participants sharing perspectives on international expansion and potential investments in North Macedonia.

Several company representatives conveyed their interest in further exploring the investment climate and key strategic sectors in the country.