SCCI processes over 49,000 e-transactions in past 4 months

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2021) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) revealed that it has completed about 49,131 electronic transactions during the last four months covering a wide array of services offered by the Chamber to the business sector, such as certificates of origin and membership ratifications.

The Chamber also stated that all its services have become 100 percent electronic, including an integrated system of smart services to help investors and customers complete their transactions remotely in accordance with the highest international practices and standards.

"This large number of online transactions clearly reflects the readiness of the SCCI's digital infrastructure and the efficiency of its services to cater to the needs of the business community. This comes as part of the Chamber's commitment to supporting the efforts of the Emirate of Sharjah in establishing advanced, innovative, and sustainable digital services, in line with the directives of the wise leadership and Sharjah government that always call for the ongoing and strong support for various business sectors in the emirate," said Mohammed Ahmed Al Awadi, Director-General, SCCI.

He pointed out that the Chamber's success in the smart transformation of its services by 100 percent is part of its commitment to facilitating the business practice and embracing sophisticated technology solutions to enhance the experience of its members and customers and speed up their businesses.

For his part, Abdul Aziz Shattaf, SCCI Assistant General Director, Members Services Sector and Director of Sharjah Exports Development Centre (SEDC), called upon the Chamber customers to capitalise on the digital services provided whether through the Chamber website or smart apps.

The SCCI provides a wide array of online services, including the issuance of certificates of origin, membership ratifications, deposits, membership cancellation, electronic payment of the membership registration fees.

Other services include the validity of the signature, individual sponsorship, minors permission, a certified true copy, guardian approval, and external transactions, in addition to the possibility of the payment electronically via credit card or prepaid from the account of the registered company.