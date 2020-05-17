SCCI props up private sector’s efforts to enhance food security system

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2020) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI, said that companies operating in the food trade and industry, retail outlets and cooperative societies in Sharjah must maintain a strategic stockpile of food to meet the needs of consumers, according to a field report by SCCI’s Foodstuff Trade and Industry Sector Business Group.

SCCI pointed out that all companies operating in the major food sectors in Sharjah have confirmed the availability of a large supply of perishable or semi-perishable vegetables and fruits, and that supplies remain stable.

This is part of SCCI’s efforts to enhance the emirate’s food security system and to follow up on the work of the business community and private sector.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman, SCCI, thanked the wise leadership that has placed security of the food supply chain as a top priority, which has helped stabilise local production and that of imported food.

"Through our constant follow-up with all members and affiliates from companies operating in the food sector, it was found that the strategic stockpiles of goods and basic materials is sufficient to last for long periods, in addition to the daily activity of importing from international markets to significantly increase this stock. The strategy of the emirate of Sharjah and the infrastructure for food security and its logistical mechanisms led to the readiness of the emirate in facing challenges during the current period, and its complete preparedness to deal with them," Al Owais added.

Majid Salem Al Junaid, CEO of Sharjah Cooperative Society, commended the important role of SCCI, as a representative of the business community and the private sector for the public authorities, underlining that the strategic stock of food and consumer goods at the Sharjah Cooperative is sufficient and there is no shortage of products.