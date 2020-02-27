SCCI receives high-level US and Brazilian delegations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2020) Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry, SCCI, recently received a high-level US delegation headed by Seth Oppenheim, Commercial Officer, SelectUSA Investment Summit, accompanied by George Calboh, US Department of Commerce representative, where the two sides discussed cooperation prospects for enhancing joint investment.

They also debated over building the foundations for serious future work between economic activities in both the emirate of Sharjah and the United States of America.

The meeting was held at the SCCI headquarters in the presence of a number of officials at the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi and Fatima Al Mokarrab, SCCI’s Director of International Relations Department.

Al Owais was also briefed on the details of the SelectUSA Investment Summit and the field visits that will follow the upcoming summit on 1st June, 2020.

Al Owais said, "This meeting is an important opportunity to develop strategic relations between the two sides in various sectors and to establish new projects to enhance common endeavours to support economic growth in both countries. This visit is also an important platform that allows investors and businessmen in the US to discover the investment climate in Sharjah and establish solid economic relations that support the trade exchange and economic cooperation between the two friendly countries.

Al Owais explained that the UAE is the largest Arab investor in the US market, with a total investment of some US$4.8 billion.

Expressing his admiration and appreciation for Sharjah’s holistic renaissance, Oppenheim emphasised his country’s interest in enhancing cooperation and commercial exchanges with Sharjah and pushing it forward for the benefit of both parties.

Oppenheim called on the SCCI and the Emirati business community to visit the US and seize the opportunity to participate in the summit to hold direct meetings and to take advantage of the investment climate and to get acquainted with the main areas of the US economy, including information and communication technology, advanced industries and other sectors.

In another meeting, the SCCI Chairman met with Rubens Hanoun, President of the Brazilian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and his accompanying delegation, in the presence of Hamid Mohammed Bin Salem, Secretary-General of Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry; Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, SCCI’s Director-General, and Fatima Al Mokarrab.

The meeting reviewed Sharjah’s most important economic competitive qualities, issues of common interest, and the importance of organising meetings and opening direct communication channels between businessmen and merchants of both parties to increase the exchange of trade.