SCCI, Saudi Arabia discuss investment opportunities in real estate

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2021) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) held a meeting with the National Real Estate Committee of the Federation of Saudi Chambers during the visit of its delegation to the UAE.

This comes with the aim of identifying investment opportunities for real estate projects, and exchanging best practices and successful experiences in the real estate sector.

The meeting witnessed a number of recommendations that centered on coordination to organise a joint real estate event during ACRES 2022, as well as discussing prospects for cooperation and bilateral partnerships in various fields in the real estate sector.

The meeting also addressed providing an opportunity for businesspersons in the two countries to meet with their counterparts to discuss opportunities to cooperate and investments.

The meeting concluded with the exchange of souvenirs and shields. Also, bilateral business meetings were held between representatives of companies and real estate developers from the two countries, which focused on discussing partnerships, cooperation, mutual coordination and discussing investment opportunities available to both sides.

This was followed by a tour by the members of the Saudi delegation of the permanent exhibition of local industrial products located within SCCI's headquarters, where they viewed the national industrial products displayed by more than 180 operating facilities in the Emirate of Sharjah, set in some 191 exhibition stands.