UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCCI, Sharjah Police Launch Security Awareness Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 09:30 PM

SCCI, Sharjah Police launch security awareness campaign

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2020) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry, SCCI, in cooperation with Sharjah Police, announced the launch of community awareness campaign about the security of the facilities in Sharjahâ€™s industrial zones, under the themed "Your business safety is a key to its flourishment".

The campaign, which lasts for a whole year, aims to raise awareness among owners of industrial establishments with the most important measures that must be followed to enhance the security and safety of their facilities, which contributes to reducing crime rates, protecting against theft accidents, and enhancing a sense of security and safety.

This was announced at a press conference attended by Ziyad Mahmoud Al Hajji, Member of the board of Directors of the SCCI, Lieutenant Colonel Jassem Al Suwaidi, Head of the Community Police Department in Sharjah, Lt Col Muhammed Hassan Abdullah, head of community awareness section, Community Department, Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of the Economic Relations and Marketing Department in the SCCI, Jamal Bouzengal Director of the Media Department in the SCCI, and Lalu Samuel, Chairman of the Representative Committee of the Industry Sector Business Group, and representatives of the relevant departments from both sides.

The session touched on the most important measures that should be followed to safeguard the industrial facilities.

This includes keeping an eye on security and safety systems and procedures, installing high-quality surveillance cameras that cover and monitor the largest area possible, installing fire alarm systems, hiring qualified and well-trained security guards, and making sure that the facility is closed properly at the end of official working hours.

Lauding the tremendous efforts exerted by Sharjah Police to ensure security stability, as an essential factor and catalyst for economic prosperity and sustainable development, Ziyad Mahmoud Al Hajji pointed to the importance of the campaign in enhancing awareness about the measures that have to be taken to protect the facilities and strengthen stability in the industrial areas.

"We, at the SCCI, are committed to playing an active role in making the emirateâ€™s economic life flourish, in cooperation with the competent authorities and institutions and through the joint work with different community sectors," he added.

Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan affirmed the Chamberâ€™s keenness to enhance the effective partnership between security authorities and business sector facilities to create a safer environment and to augment Sharjahâ€™s pioneering position as a safe economic destination.

In turn, Lalu Samuel highlighted the importance of the campaign in enhancing knowledge of the security and safety measures in industrial facilities and fostering a safe environment for production, transportation, and storage.

Related Topics

Fire Police Business Sharjah Rashid Chamber Commerce Media From Industry

Recent Stories

Two US Lawmakers Urge Tougher Trade Restrictions o ..

8 minutes ago

Ukraine's Prime Minister Says Discussed Urgent Iss ..

8 minutes ago

ALEC partners with Hilti to pilot Jaibot, first-of ..

21 minutes ago

Moldovan President Dodon Underlines Positive Ties ..

18 minutes ago

Change of mindset imperative to create safe, secur ..

18 minutes ago

CDA chairman to ensure funds for maximum facilitat ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.