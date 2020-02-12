UrduPoint.com
SCCI, Sharjah Police To Hold 'Economic Sustainability Forum 2020' On 24th February

Wed 12th February 2020

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2020) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI, and the Sharjah Police will co-organise the "Economic Sustainability Forum 2020", under the new slogan, "Sharjah, a Sustainable Safety and Economy", on 24th February, 2020, to discuss the police performance in controlling and reducing crime and the impact of the provision of digital services on the sustainability of Sharjah’s economy.

The forum will also debate over the integration of the government and private sector to enhance investment opportunities and economic development.

This year’s edition will be held in cooperation with the Department of Economic Development, Sharjah Municipality and the Sharjah Commercial and Tourism Development Authority, with the aim of achieving an integrated work performance.

This was stated during the recently held coordination meeting at the SCCI headquarters, in the presence of Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of SCCI’s Economic Relations and Marketing; Jamal Bu Zinjal, Head of Media Department, SCCI; Omar Ali Saleh, SCCI’s Economic Advisor; Major Ahmed Mubarak Al-Junaibi, Captain Hamid Khalfan Al-Kindy and Captain Nadia Abdul Rahman Al-Hosani from the Sharjah Police.

Present at the meeting were representatives from the cooperating parties, including Dr.

Amr Saleh Mohamed, Economic Advisor, Department of Economic Development; Eng. Hassan Ali Nasser Al Mazmi, Head of Engineering Projects Auditing Section, Sharjah Municipality; and Mortada Mohammed Al-Zulai’i, Excellence Advisor, Sharjah Commercial & Tourism Development Authority.

The meeting focused on discussing the ongoing preparations for the 5th edition of the "Economic Sustainability Forum 2020", which aims to enhance security and examine innovative solutions to the challenges facing the economic, industrial and commercial sectors in the emirate of Sharjah.

Commenting on the outcome of the meeting, Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan underlined the SCCI’s keenness to enhance community partnership relations with Sharjah’s various institutions, and its relentless pursuit to effectively contribute to serving the community in general and the business sector in particular.

The Sharjah Police Headquarters said, "This forum is in line with the strategy of the Sharjah Police aimed at improving security services, enhancing a sense of safety for all members of the society, and providing a stable and safe environment to achieve one of the most important goals of the national agenda for the UAE Vision 2021, which is to place the UAE among the world’s best countries in terms of security and safety."

