SCCI, Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department unveil action plan for 7th ACRES 2020

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2020) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI, in cooperation with the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department and the Representative Committee of the Real Estate Sector business Group working under the SCCI umbrella recently announced an integrated action plan to launch the 7th edition of the Real Estate Investment Exhibition, ACRES 2020, from 5th to 7th March, 2020.

The exhibition is organised by the SCCI under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, SCCI’s Director-General, said, "At the SCCI, we are keen to organise this annual event to keep pace with the economic and cultural development of Sharjah and to emphasise the key role of the real estate sector, as one of the UAE’s leading investment sectors, in boosting the domestic economy which has made great strides towards achieving its developmental goal, as per the wise directives and leadership of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan."

He pointed out that high-level coordination is being carried out to ensure the success of ACRES 2020, revealing a new, clear, and transparent mechanism to ensure the participation of local and international enterprises, in addition to developing innovative criteria to ascertain the credibility of the projects to be showcased at the event.

Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, Director-General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Directorate in Sharjah, said, "ACRES has become one of the most important events that bring together decision-makers, leading institutions, and most important investors in the construction and real estate development sector under one roof to learn closely about the latest developments of this vital sector in Sharjah."

Al Shamsi reiterated the commitment of the Real Estate Registration Department to address all the challenges facing companies and investors alike, collaboratively with the SCCI and the Representative Committee of the Real Estate Sector Business Group.

Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Representative Committee of the Real Estate Sector Business Group, explained that organising ACRES 2020 is part of the activities of the real estate committee aimed at fostering communication with the private sector, determining the situation of the real estate sector in Sharjah by spotting challenges and opportunities and handling them.