SCCI Spotlights Government Services To Support Entrepreneurs And Startups Amid COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 05:30 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2020) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI, represented by the Small and Medium Enterprises Centre (Tijarah 101) organised recently a virtual workshop for the Centre affiliates and members, as well as a number of interested entrepreneurs.

The workshop, which was held in cooperation with the Sharjah Foundation to support pioneering Entrepreneurs, RUWAD, aims to shed light on the services and facilities provided by Ruwad to support entrepreneurs and startups.

Also, the event comes as part of the SCCI’s commitment to working together with other concerned and specialised entities to attract advanced training programmes that help enhance the key role of entrepreneurs in light of the current circumstances of COVID-19 pandemic.

Moderated by Haitham Al-Sharqawi, Head of Project Study and Analysis, Ruwad, the event was attended by Mona Omran Ali, Director of Tijarah 101 Centre, and Fatima Al Ali, Director of Project Support and Finance, Ruwad.

The workshop touched on the support and services programmes being offered by Ruwad to its members, including the government procurement programme, in addition to the role of business incubators in supporting SMEs and the mechanism for supporting entrepreneurship through providing financial and technical support, preparing the appropriate environment for establishing these projects, and creating a stimulating climate for investment in SMEs for citizens driven by the spirit of innovation and leadership.

Mona Omran pointed to the significance of the workshop in guiding entrepreneurs to get acquainted with the proper mechanisms for confronting COVID-19 repercussions and to learn more about specialised government support agencies.

Omran underscored that the SCCI remains committed to supporting entrepreneurs by adopting and sponsoring innovative and renewed programmes that meet the aspirations of those interested in running projects of regional and international commercial brands, in addition to tackling the challenges they face by arming with the necessary knowledge and skills that guarantee the sustainability of their projects.

Praising the substantial role of Ruwad in motivating creativity among the UAE youth and providing all the services and opportunities for entrepreneurs, Tijarah 101 Director stressed that the Centre is keen on providing training courses and workshops that help entrepreneurs cope with the changes to the economic arena.

