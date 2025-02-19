SCCI strengthens economic, trade partnerships with Guatemala

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing strategic economic cooperation and strengthening trade and investment relations with the Republic of Guatemala at both public and private sector levels.

This includes unlocking new partnership opportunities across diverse industries and facilitating the exchange of expertise and business prospects between Sharjah and Guatemala.

These remarks were made during a meeting held at SCCI’s headquarters where Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, welcomed a high-level ministerial delegation from Guatemala.

The delegation comprised of Gabriela García, Minister of Economy of Guatemala, and Jorge Archila, Ambassador of Guatemala to the UAE.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, and Dr. Fatima Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of the International Relations Department at SCCI, along with senior executives from major local companies and heads of business groups and councils in Sharjah.

During the meeting, both sides explored promising investment and cooperation opportunities across various sectors, with a particular focus economy, renewable energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, technology, and education.

They also underscored the significance of fostering engagement in business forums and trade shows hosted by both sides, bringing together entrepreneurs and businessmen from the UAE and Guatemala to explore key investment opportunities and enhance the global presence of businesses in both countries.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais affirmed that Sharjah’s attractive investment environment provides a range of incentives that support business growth, strengthen strategic partnerships between Sharjah and Guatemalan enterprises, and facilitate the establishment of joint ventures.

He pointed to the increasing potential for cooperation in fields like manufacturing, logistics, and agricultural technology, outlining the competitive advantages Sharjah’s free zones offer to investors.

He also highlighted the promising opportunities within the entrepreneurship and SME sector, which serves as a fundamental pillar of the economies of both Sharjah and Guatemala, providing a platform for fostering expertise exchange and cross-border collaboration.

Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi noted that the Sharjah Chamber remains committed to fostering collaboration with the Guatemalan private sector through its various departments, to achieve cooperation goals that benefit both economies.

He highlighted that the Guatemalan delegation’s visit is part of the Sharjah Chamber’s ongoing efforts to strengthen economic ties between Sharjah’s private sector and its counterparts worldwide.

Gabriela García underscored the importance of the meeting in exploring strategic frameworks and mechanisms to enhance trade and investment cooperation and facilitate business expansion between the UAE and Guatemalan private sectors.

She noted that both countries share strong economic relations and offer competitive investment advantages that pave the way for future partnerships and open up new trade markets.