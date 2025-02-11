SCCI Strengthens Partnerships To Elevate Management Practices
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2025 | 06:30 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), represented by the Sharjah Training and Development Centre (STDC), successfully concluded its official tour to France, the UK, and the Kingdom of Spain.
STDC’s delegation was headed by Maryam Saif Al Shamsi, Assistant Director General of the Support Services Sector at the Sharjah Chamber, and included Amal Abdullah Al Ali, Director of STDC, along with Dr. Khaled Maqlad, consultant for SMEs and Entrepreneurship Development at SCCI.
During the tour, STDC signed nine cooperation and strategic partnership agreements with prestigious universities, academic and training institutions, and prominent official entities across France, the UK, and Spain. Notable institutions involved include the Granada Chamber of Commerce’s school of Management, Kellogg College at the University of Oxford, Cambridge Training College Britain, and London Strategy Centre (LSC).
These partnerships aim to facilitate the exchange of expertise, promote knowledge-sharing, and jointly develop innovative and globally accredited training and academic programs. The collaborations will focus on enhancing strategic leadership, business management practices, and executive leadership development.
Maryam Al Shamsi reaffirmed the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to strengthening STDC’s capabilities in delivering internationally accredited training programmes. She highlighted the strategic objective of establishing STDC as a leading global hub for advanced training.
Amal Al Ali emphasised the strategic partnerships established during the tour, reinforcing the Centre’s ongoing efforts to strengthen global collaborations. In 2023, a fruitful collaboration with the School of Management at the Granada Chamber of Commerce led to the launch of the “Strategic Business Leadership” programme.
Recent Stories
Latest Deloitte research shows over 65% of organisations in Middle East plan to ..
SCCI strengthens partnerships to elevate management practices
Uzbekistan strengthens digital cooperation with UAE
UNDP working on designing insurance policies for broad protection for farmers in ..
OPEC Fund provides €50 million loan to accelerate Türkiye’s green transform ..
AED1.57 bn in Ajman real estate transactions during January 2025
Pakistan’s Top CEOs Choose vivo X200 Pro – The Ultimate Smartphone for Visio ..
Eswatini to qualify 300,000 programmers for digital job market in copperation wi ..
Bahrain committed to creating supportive environment for innovators: Minister of ..
ZEISS Image, Go Far – Experience the vivo X200 Pro, Now Available in Pakistan
UAE will train more than one million young people from Madagascar in programming ..
Saud bin Saqr receives IHG Hotels & Resorts Regional Managing Director
More Stories From Middle East
-
Latest Deloitte research shows over 65% of organisations in Middle East plan to increase investment ..36 seconds ago
-
SCCI strengthens partnerships to elevate management practices46 seconds ago
-
Uzbekistan strengthens digital cooperation with UAE54 seconds ago
-
UNDP working on designing insurance policies for broad protection for farmers in Arab region: UN off ..1 minute ago
-
OPEC Fund provides €50 million loan to accelerate Türkiye’s green transformation31 minutes ago
-
AED1.57 bn in Ajman real estate transactions during January 202531 minutes ago
-
UAE President bids farewell to King of Bahrain upon departure31 minutes ago
-
Eswatini to qualify 300,000 programmers for digital job market in copperation with UAE: Minister of ..46 minutes ago
-
Bahrain committed to creating supportive environment for innovators: Minister of Youth Affairs46 minutes ago
-
UAE will train more than one million young people from Madagascar in programming: Madagascar's Presi ..1 hour ago
-
Saud bin Saqr receives IHG Hotels & Resorts Regional Managing Director1 hour ago
-
Guatemala seeks to boost tourism, trade with UAE: Tourism Minister1 hour ago