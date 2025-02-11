SCCI strengthens partnerships to elevate management practices

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), represented by the Sharjah Training and Development Centre (STDC), successfully concluded its official tour to France, the UK, and the Kingdom of Spain.

STDC’s delegation was headed by Maryam Saif Al Shamsi, Assistant Director General of the Support Services Sector at the Sharjah Chamber, and included Amal Abdullah Al Ali, Director of STDC, along with Dr. Khaled Maqlad, consultant for SMEs and Entrepreneurship Development at SCCI.

During the tour, STDC signed nine cooperation and strategic partnership agreements with prestigious universities, academic and training institutions, and prominent official entities across France, the UK, and Spain. Notable institutions involved include the Granada Chamber of Commerce’s school of Management, Kellogg College at the University of Oxford, Cambridge Training College Britain, and London Strategy Centre (LSC).



These partnerships aim to facilitate the exchange of expertise, promote knowledge-sharing, and jointly develop innovative and globally accredited training and academic programs. The collaborations will focus on enhancing strategic leadership, business management practices, and executive leadership development.

Maryam Al Shamsi reaffirmed the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to strengthening STDC’s capabilities in delivering internationally accredited training programmes. She highlighted the strategic objective of establishing STDC as a leading global hub for advanced training.

Amal Al Ali emphasised the strategic partnerships established during the tour, reinforcing the Centre’s ongoing efforts to strengthen global collaborations. In 2023, a fruitful collaboration with the School of Management at the Granada Chamber of Commerce led to the launch of the “Strategic Business Leadership” programme.