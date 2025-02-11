Open Menu

SCCI Strengthens Partnerships To Elevate Management Practices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2025 | 06:30 PM

SCCI strengthens partnerships to elevate management practices

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), represented by the Sharjah Training and Development Centre (STDC), successfully concluded its official tour to France, the UK, and the Kingdom of Spain.

STDC’s delegation was headed by Maryam Saif Al Shamsi, Assistant Director General of the Support Services Sector at the Sharjah Chamber, and included Amal Abdullah Al Ali, Director of STDC, along with Dr. Khaled Maqlad, consultant for SMEs and Entrepreneurship Development at SCCI.

During the tour, STDC signed nine cooperation and strategic partnership agreements with prestigious universities, academic and training institutions, and prominent official entities across France, the UK, and Spain. Notable institutions involved include the Granada Chamber of Commerce’s school of Management, Kellogg College at the University of Oxford, Cambridge Training College Britain, and London Strategy Centre (LSC).


These partnerships aim to facilitate the exchange of expertise, promote knowledge-sharing, and jointly develop innovative and globally accredited training and academic programs. The collaborations will focus on enhancing strategic leadership, business management practices, and executive leadership development.

Maryam Al Shamsi reaffirmed the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to strengthening STDC’s capabilities in delivering internationally accredited training programmes. She highlighted the strategic objective of establishing STDC as a leading global hub for advanced training.
Amal Al Ali emphasised the strategic partnerships established during the tour, reinforcing the Centre’s ongoing efforts to strengthen global collaborations. In 2023, a fruitful collaboration with the School of Management at the Granada Chamber of Commerce led to the launch of the “Strategic Business Leadership” programme.

Related Topics

UK Exchange Business France Sharjah London Granada Cambridge Oxford Spain Chamber Hub Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Latest Deloitte research shows over 65% of organis ..

Latest Deloitte research shows over 65% of organisations in Middle East plan to ..

36 seconds ago
 SCCI strengthens partnerships to elevate managemen ..

SCCI strengthens partnerships to elevate management practices

46 seconds ago
 Uzbekistan strengthens digital cooperation with UA ..

Uzbekistan strengthens digital cooperation with UAE

54 seconds ago
 UNDP working on designing insurance policies for b ..

UNDP working on designing insurance policies for broad protection for farmers in ..

1 minute ago
 OPEC Fund provides €50 million loan to accelerat ..

OPEC Fund provides €50 million loan to accelerate Türkiye’s green transform ..

31 minutes ago
 AED1.57 bn in Ajman real estate transactions durin ..

AED1.57 bn in Ajman real estate transactions during January 2025

31 minutes ago
Pakistan’s Top CEOs Choose vivo X200 Pro – The ..

Pakistan’s Top CEOs Choose vivo X200 Pro – The Ultimate Smartphone for Visio ..

31 minutes ago
 Eswatini to qualify 300,000 programmers for digita ..

Eswatini to qualify 300,000 programmers for digital job market in copperation wi ..

46 minutes ago
 Bahrain committed to creating supportive environme ..

Bahrain committed to creating supportive environment for innovators: Minister of ..

46 minutes ago
 ZEISS Image, Go Far – Experience the vivo X200 P ..

ZEISS Image, Go Far – Experience the vivo X200 Pro, Now Available in Pakistan

48 minutes ago
 UAE will train more than one million young people ..

UAE will train more than one million young people from Madagascar in programming ..

1 hour ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives IHG Hotels & Resorts Region ..

Saud bin Saqr receives IHG Hotels & Resorts Regional Managing Director

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East