SCCI To Organise UAE-Russia Forum In Moscow And St. Petersburg

Thu 29th August 2019 | 09:30 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2019) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI, will be organising the UAERussia Forum, from 3rd to 6th September in Russia.

The SCCI delegation will be headed by Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman, accompanied by Sheikh Majid Faisal Khalid Al Qasemi, First Vice Chairman; and Jamal Bu Zinjal, Head of Media Department; and other senior officials and representatives from the private sector in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The forum aims to explore and showcase the new investment opportunities in both countries, as well as to contribute to enhancing trade exchange and discuss areas of joint cooperation. This comes as part of the SCCI’s role towards serving the business community and enhancing their business and activities, in addition to developing the export of productive facilities in Sharjah.

Abdul Aziz Shattaf, SCCI’s Assistant General Director, Members Services Sector and Director of Sharjah Export Development Center, said: "This Forum comes two years after the organization of the Sharjah-Russia Forum. This reflects the SCCI’s strategy in providing a competitive environment that helps develop the work of the private sector and SCCI members to identify available opportunities and discuss the possibility of establishing an investment partnership to find new markets for local industry products."

He pointed out that these meetings between the representatives of the private sector from both sides will play a constructive and effective role to discuss and consider the establishment of projects that serve the efforts of the economic and commercial bodies in both countries.

Shattaf explained that the program of the forum includes meetings in Moscow and St. Petersburg in cooperation with the Chambers of Commerce and Industry in the two Russian cities.

The SCCI will seize this opportunity to highlight the promising investment climate in the Emirate of Sharjah, in addition to showcasing the investment opportunities in various sectors for Russian businessmen who are willing to invest in Sharjah through the establishment of projects serving those sectors.

Representatives of the private sector companies participating in the forum will showcase the services and activities of their companies as part of their promotional efforts. The forum will also witness the signing of a cooperation agreement between the chamber and the Russian business organization.

The SCCI organised, in cooperation with the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority "Shurooq", Sharjah Commerce & Tourism Development Authority, and a number of commercial and industrial companies in Sharjah, the Sharjah-Russia Forum, which was held in Moscow and St. Petersburg, with an aim of strengthening economic cooperation in addition to exploring areas of joint investment between businessmen on both sides.

