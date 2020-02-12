UrduPoint.com
SCCI To Take Part In Tashkent International Investment Forum

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 08:00 PM

SCCI to take part in Tashkent International Investment Forum

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2020) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI, has announced its participation in the Tashkent International Investment Forum 2020, which will in be held in Uzbekistan from 5th-6th March.

The invitation was handed over by Bakhtiyor Ibragimov, Uzbekistan Ambassador to the UAE, to Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, SCCI Chairman, during a recent meeting at the Chamber's headquarters. They discussed avenues for developing economic cooperation relations, promoting joint investments, exchanging trade missions and building partnerships between the two business communities in the Emirate of Sharjah and the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, SCCI’s Director-General, Fatima Khalifa Al Muqrab, Head of International Cooperation Department, SCCI, also attended the meeting.

Abdullah Al Owais underlined the historical and cultural relations between the UAE and Uzbekistan at various levels, something which constitutes a positive factor towards building more joint work on the economic and commercial levels between the two friendly countries.

"This would help achieve the best benefit from the various investment opportunities on both sides, stimulate the launch of continuous economic cooperation projects, and raise the rates of trade exchanges between the two countries, in line with the wise directives of H. H. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah," he added.

He noted that the SCCI will continue to encourage its members to attend the Tashkent International Investment Forum for the benefit of the business communities of the two friendly countries in the industrial, tourism, agricultural and exhibition sectors.

The SCCI Chairman highlighted the importance of enhancing the areas of cooperation between Sharjah and Uzbekistan in the Islamic economy field, especially the manufacture of halal food products, leveraging distinctive location of the Emirate of Sharjah as a main gateway to promote Uzbek industrial goods and expanding their presence in the region’s markets.

For his part, Bakhtiyor Ibragimov, highlighted the close relations and common interests between Uzbekistan and Sharjah and praised the outstanding status of the Emirate of Sharjah and its economic achievements during the last period. "The SCCI’s participation in the Tashkent International Investment Forum 2020 will allow investors from both sides to hold meetings and sign partnerships and investment agreements in various sectors," he noted.

The Uzbek ambassador called on Sharjah to dispatch more trade missions to Uzbekistan and to open representative offices to enhance the competitiveness of the business community in the Central Asian markets with its promising investment opportunities.

Mohammad Al-Awadi said, "The SCCI is ready to provide all forms of support to the Uzbek companies wishing to invest in Sharjah, by providing all facilities and advice to businesspeople and directing them towards sectors with great competitiveness and high export capacity, besides providing all forms of logistical support to develop trade and economic relations between Sharjah and Uzbekistan."

He pointed to the importance of organising bilateral meetings and opening more communication channels between businesspeople and investors in the two countries.

The volume of non-oil trade exchange between the UAE and Uzbekistan recorded tangible growth during the last period, while non-oil exports between the UAE and Uzbekistan achieved a great leap by reaching 500 million Dirhams, owing to the constant endeavours of the two countries to double trade relations in all fields.

