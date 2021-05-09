UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCCI's Latest Report Highlights Potential Of Sharjah's Business Environment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

SCCI's latest report highlights potential of Sharjah's business environment

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th May, 2021) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) has recently issued its first quarterly report on the activities and statistics of the chamber and its branches in Khor Fakkan, Kalba, Al Dhaid.

The report showed that 1882 new companies joined Sharjah’s business community during the first quarter of 2021, a rise of 52 percent (647 companies) compared to the previous year, clearly reflecting the international appeal of Sharjah’s business environment.

The Chamber also recorded a growth of 9 percent in the total number of its members, compared to the same period last year, an increase of 1377 memberships, as the total number of new and renewed members reached 16,198 compared to 14821 last year. The number of renewed memberships reached 14,316, an increase of 5 percent, while the number of certificates of origin issued reached 18,222 and 607 certificates for free zones.

Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General, SCCI, said, "The surge in the number of new memberships is yet another testament to the rising confidence by global investors in Sharjah's business environment, thanks to the availability of all components of success, development, and institutional growth.

These figures also clearly reflect the stellar performance and the substantial role of the SCCI in providing cutting-edge services to support its members and their businesses."

Al Awadi expressed optimism that infrastructure development projects, roads, and development projects recently inaugurated by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in Khor Fakkan, Kalba, and Dibba Al Hisn will significantly contribute to increasing the inflows of direct foreign investments to Sharjah and the growth of the economic and commercial movement.

"The National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology Operation 300bn (Project 300 billion) would help advance the industrial sector, thus increasing our new members and the investors wishing to set up their businesses in Sharjah to tap into this significant and strategic development," he concluded.

Related Topics

Technology Business Sharjah Same Chamber Commerce All Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

9 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

10 hours ago

Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecutio ..

11 hours ago

Crescent Enterprises to double its investments in ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders housing loans for Emirati ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.