SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th May, 2021) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) has recently issued its first quarterly report on the activities and statistics of the chamber and its branches in Khor Fakkan, Kalba, Al Dhaid.

The report showed that 1882 new companies joined Sharjah’s business community during the first quarter of 2021, a rise of 52 percent (647 companies) compared to the previous year, clearly reflecting the international appeal of Sharjah’s business environment.

The Chamber also recorded a growth of 9 percent in the total number of its members, compared to the same period last year, an increase of 1377 memberships, as the total number of new and renewed members reached 16,198 compared to 14821 last year. The number of renewed memberships reached 14,316, an increase of 5 percent, while the number of certificates of origin issued reached 18,222 and 607 certificates for free zones.

Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General, SCCI, said, "The surge in the number of new memberships is yet another testament to the rising confidence by global investors in Sharjah's business environment, thanks to the availability of all components of success, development, and institutional growth.

These figures also clearly reflect the stellar performance and the substantial role of the SCCI in providing cutting-edge services to support its members and their businesses."

Al Awadi expressed optimism that infrastructure development projects, roads, and development projects recently inaugurated by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in Khor Fakkan, Kalba, and Dibba Al Hisn will significantly contribute to increasing the inflows of direct foreign investments to Sharjah and the growth of the economic and commercial movement.

"The National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology Operation 300bn (Project 300 billion) would help advance the industrial sector, thus increasing our new members and the investors wishing to set up their businesses in Sharjah to tap into this significant and strategic development," he concluded.