SCC’s 'Recommendation Committee' prepares its SBA’s recommendations

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2020) The Preparation of Draft Recommendations Committee in Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) held a meeting at SCC’s headquarters, on Sunday, to prepare its recommendations regarding the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA), along with preparing the recommendations to discuss the policy of the Sharjah Documentation and Archives Authority (SDAA).

The committee stressed the importance of preserving the technical and media cadres and attracting outstanding media talents to SBA’s channels, in order to continue promoting the media message in Sharjah.

The committee discussed the various axes presented by the members of SCC during the previous discussion of SBA’s policy, touching on the most important visions that would enhance the roles and efforts of SBA.

In addition to continuing to produce, various local programmes, which express the identity of the Emirate of Sharjah, through SBA’s network of radio and television channels and on social media platforms.

During its meeting, the committee formulated a draft of recommendations in light of the discussion of the members of SCC, and the committee approved at the end of the meeting the recommendations of SBA in preparation for presenting them to SCC for study and approval.