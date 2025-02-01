SCC’s Committee Discusses Development Of Health Sector
Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2025 | 03:15 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2025) The Health, Labour and Social Affairs Committee of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) held its meeting as part of the work of the second ordinary session of the eleventh legislative term.
The meeting, held on Friday at the SCC’s headquarters in Sharjah, discussed several topics related to the health sector in the emirate.
The meeting was chaired by Mohammed Saleh Al Ali, Chairman of the Committee, in the presence of the Committee members: Dr. Hind Saleh Al Hajri, Committee Rapporteur, Issa Abdulrahim Al Zarouni, Ali Salem Al Shamsi, Ahmed Salem Humaidi Al Ketbi, Khalfan Saif Al Masafri, and Dr. Ruqayya Al Zaabi.
The meeting was also attended by Jassim Mohammed Al Hanawi Al Naqbi, SCC Member and Chairman of the SCC’s Draft Recommendations Preparation Committee, in addition to Abdulaziz bin Khadem, Deputy Director of the Parliamentary Affairs Department, Samia Jassim Mohammed, Secretary of the Committee, and Dr.
islam Al Shiwi, Media Expert, with the aim of presenting effective visions and proposals on the continued development of the health sector in the Emirate.
The meeting focused on a number of important health topics, which addressed the most prominent challenges facing the health sector in the Emirate of Sharjah.
The committee also discussed the results of its recent visits to a number of medical facilities in the emirate, especially since these visits played a major role in closely examining the health sector in the emirate, including the infrastructure of hospitals and health centres, the quality of medical services provided, and the needs of citizens and residents in this vital sector.
