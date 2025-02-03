SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2025) The Financial, Economic, and Industrial Affairs Committee of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) convened a meeting with Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, to explore avenues for enhancing the emirate’s economic sector and strengthening its business environment.

Held as part of the Chamber’s mandate to foster an attractive investment climate that supports sustainable economic growth, the meeting also aligned with the committee’s ongoing efforts to address key economic issues during the second ordinary session of the eleventh legislative term.

The meeting took place this morning at the Chamber’s headquarters in Sharjah and was attended by Rashid Abdullah bin Huwaiden, Chairman of the Committee, alongside members Dr. Fatima Khalifa Al Mukarrab, Amer Mohammed Al Zarouni, Engineer Nabil bin Butti Al Muhairi, Abdullah Tarish Al Ketbi, Tariq Murad Mirza Al Balushi, and Mohammed Abdullah Al Balushi.

A number of officials from the Chamber and the Sharjah Consultative Council were in attendance.

Discussions centred on diversifying investment opportunities and enhancing trade cooperation with various markets. Emphasis was placed on advancing economic legislation to facilitate business operations, attract further investment, and elevate the competitiveness of Sharjah’s business environment on both regional and international levels. These objectives reflect the vision of the leadership, to position the emirate as a leading economic and commercial hub.

The meeting also highlighted challenges facing different economic sectors, with a focus on proposing innovative solutions to support entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), recognising their pivotal role in the national economy.

Additionally, discussions covered strategies to bolster the industrial sector and enhance its contribution to the emirate’s GDP, particularly in light of Sharjah’s economic policies that prioritise diversification and sustainability.

The role of the emirate’s industrial zones and free zones in boosting productivity and opening new markets was also explored, with emphasis placed on the need for incentive schemes to attract investors and enhance Sharjah’s competitiveness as a regional economic centre.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais reaffirmed the Chamber’s commitment to supporting initiatives that enhance Sharjah’s business landscape and elevate its status as a global economic destination. He noted that ongoing efforts by legislative and executive bodies would contribute to improving the investment climate and boosting the competitiveness of various economic sectors.

Rashid Abdullah bin Huwaiden, Chairman of the Financial, Economic, and Industrial Affairs Committee, emphasised that the meeting underscored the committee’s dedication to supporting Sharjah’s business environment and strengthening collaboration between the public and private sectors to drive sustainable economic development.

He described the meeting as a valuable opportunity to address challenges facing different economic sectors and develop innovative solutions that streamline processes and enhance economic competitiveness.

He further highlighted that Sharjah offers a well-developed investment environment that supports entrepreneurship and provides high-quality opportunities for both local and international investors.

He reiterated the committee’s commitment to closely monitoring key economic issues and coordinating with relevant authorities to ensure the development of policies and regulations that drive economic growth. Stressing the importance of joint efforts, he affirmed that cooperation remains essential in achieving the emirate’s vision for a diversified and sustainable economy.