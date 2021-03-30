UrduPoint.com
SCC’s Committee Reviews Preparing Topics For Discussing SIAA’s Policy

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2021) The Public Utilities Committee of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) held its meeting to discuss the policy of the Sharjah International Airport Authority (SIAA) during its meeting held on Tuesday morning at the Council’s headquarters in Sharjah.

During its meeting, being attended by several dignitaries, the committee discussed the various topics that will be discussed with the representatives of the Sharjah International Airport Authority, especially in light of the repercussions of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The attendees focused on preparing the integrated axes that affect all the competencies of Sharjah Airport and helping it to achieve the aspiration of the wise leadership in the Emirate of Sharjah.

