SCC’s Family Affairs Committee Discusses SDSVA’s Services To Citizens

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2023 | 03:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2023) The Family Affairs Committee of the Sharjah Consultative Council was briefed on the efforts of the Sharjah Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs (SDSVA), and listened to an explanation on the various works of the department, and the programmes and services it delivers for families in various neighbourhoods.

This came during the reception of Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Head of the SDSVA, at the headquarters of the Mweileh Suburb Council in the city of Sharjah, and his assistants from the SDSVA’s directors of various departments.
The visit was held with the aim of preparing the Family Affairs Committee for the SDSVA discussion in preparation for presenting them during the next session that the Council will hold within the framework of its fourth regular session of the tenth legislative term.
Welcoming the delegation, Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi praised the SCC’s communication and interest in all the work of Sharjah government departments and agencies, and the keenness of its members to provide opinion and advice to develop aspects of work and improve services delivered to citizens and residents.
The Family Affairs Committee praised the level of tasks assumed by the SDSVA and their role in building bridges of communication between the members of society, according to the department's strategy in line with the sustainable development in Sharjah, which takes into account the customs and authenticity of society in Sharjah.


Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi briefed the Family Affairs Committee on the work of the department, praising the unlimited interest of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah in the department and the suburban councils in the emirate, and His Highness’s follow-up of the work of the department and its councils so that they play their main role in strengthening community relations and family bonding, contributing to providing solutions, following up cases and issues of citizens in residential areas, and hosting various events.
Meanwhile, the Family Affairs Committee’s members put forward some of the topics that fall within the jurisdiction of the department, presenting a number of proposals that are integrated with the vision of the Ruler of Sharjah in establishing suburb councils to be closest to each family.

