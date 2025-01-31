SCC’s seminar highlights role of parliamentary media

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2025) The Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) organised a seminar entitled “Parliamentary Media” at its headquarters in Sharjah, with the participation of a group of prominent experts and academics, with the aim of shedding light on the role of the media in supporting parliamentary work and enhancing community participation in the legislative and oversight process.

The seminar was attended by Halima Humaid Al Owais, Vice Chairperson of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC), Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan, Secretary-General of the SCC, a number of SCC members, cadres of the General Secretariat of the SCC, as well as a number of representatives of government departments and bodies and media professionals.

Dr. Hisham Mohamed Abbas, Dean of the College of Communication at Al Qasimia University, discussed the concept of parliamentary media as a specialised tool in conveying the work of parliamentary councils and highlighting the role they play in society.

He explained that parliamentary media reflects parliamentary sessions, discussions, proposals and decisions, which contributes to consolidating the culture of participation and transparency, touching on the objectives of parliamentary media. This includes supporting communication between parliament and the public, expanding the circle of participation, providing the necessary information for legislative discussions.

It enhances parliamentary oversight and achieves integration of roles between media professionals and parliamentarians.

Dr. Suheil Dahdal, Head of the University Communication Department at the American University of Sharjah, pointed out the parliamentary media tools and their role in supporting parliament policies. He explained that the media can enhance the transparency of parliamentary work by conveying policies to the public in a clear manner. It influences public opinion through extensive media coverage, in addition to its role in combating rumours by correcting misinformation.

Dr. Shareefa Al Marzooqi, Director of the Media Centre at the University of Sharjah, stressed the importance of parliamentary media in promoting democratic culture and informing citizens of the tasks of parliament and its functional structure, in addition to its oversight and legislative role.

Dr. Shareefa noted that parliamentary media contributes to clarifying the role played by parliamentary councils and works to highlight parliamentary work and its importance. She stressed the need for parliamentary journalists to adhere to accuracy in conveying news and not mixing information and opinions while adhering to objectivity in media presentation.