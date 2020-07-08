UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCFA Holds Webinar On Strategic Concepts And Balanced Scorecard

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 08:15 PM

SCFA holds webinar on strategic concepts and balanced scorecard

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, SCFA, in Sharjah organised a webinar titled "Strategic Concepts and a Balanced Scorecard" to bring together different views and insights to shape a strategic path that enhances efforts, exploits energies, and maps out the upcoming action plan.

The webinar touched on the mechanism and performance of the strategic planning and its tools, in addition to discussing the SCFA’s strategic partnerships.

Present at the webinar were Dr. Khawla Al Mulla, Secretary-General, SCFA, Moudhi Al Shamsi, Head of Department of Family Development Centres, Salha Ghabish, Head of the Cultural and Media Office, SCFA, and Iman Rashid Saif, Director, Health Promotion Department.

Also attending were 20 participants from the second line of leaders at the SCFA departments.

Dr. Khawla Al Mulla said, "The SCFA always seeks to unite the efforts of its institutions and departments and their work mechanisms to develop the general policies, rules and regulations, institutional systems, and visions that departments should abide by. Hence the importance of holding this webinar to debate over the strategic orientation of the SCFA and to achieve its goals for ensuring a better future for family members to play an active role in society, thus guaranteeing their stability and security.

"

Al Mulla pointed out that the SCFA is committed to developing plans, programmes, and initiatives that would help to drive the community development process laid down by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

"The directives and visions of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, aim primarily to strengthen the family status and stability, through uniting the efforts of the various institutions and departments concerned with building an integrated work system based on successful experiences and best practices. This would help advance the efforts made to serve the family and to achieve its needs in accordance with today’s requirements and elements," she noted.

Al Mulla stressed that all the SCFA’s plans are developed to ensure a better future for the family by spreading awareness, providing protection, care and rehabilitation in coordination with the community institutions participating in decision-making and legislation to enable them to play their active role in society and implement quality standards and excellence in performance and giving.

Related Topics

Sharjah Wife Rashid Family Media All From Best

Recent Stories

SEA supports educational institutions&#039; effort ..

17 minutes ago

DIFC Presidential Directive ends on 31st July 2020

32 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed to visit Korea on Friday

47 minutes ago

Folk singer Ata Ullah Esa Khelvi rejects rumors of ..

1 hour ago

ADX transfers its Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah bran ..

1 hour ago

RAK Courts Department remotely adjudicates 547 law ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.