UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCFA Stresses Importance Of Concerted Efforts To Strengthen Future Of Emirati Families

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 04:00 PM

SCFA stresses importance of concerted efforts to strengthen future of Emirati families

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2020) The Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, SCFA, has revealed that the objectives of its next five-year strategic plan focus on combining the efforts of its departments and institutions and developing work coordination methods and public policies to further support and strengthen the family and to empower its members to effectively play their communal roles.

This was stated during a strategic virtual meeting held on Sunday and chaired by Dr. Khawla Al Mulla, Secretary-General, SCFA, in the presence of Moudhi Al Shamsi, Head of Department of Family Development Centres; Salha Ghabish, Head of the Cultural and Media Office, SCFA; Iman Rashid Saif, Director, Health Promotion Department; Hanadi Saleh Al Yafei, Child Safety Director; Dr. Hessa Khalfan Al Ghazal, Executive Director of Sharjah Baby-Friendly Office, and more than 20 participants from the second line of leaders at the Council.

The meeting touched on developing the vision and trends of the next strategic plan, including shaping the Council’s strategic orientations, outlining the public policies and corporate rules and systems, and drawing up a roadmap for the departments based on reinforcing corporate work.

"The new strategic plan is in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Dr.

Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, in terms of laying out strategies, plans, and programmes that help maintain the cohesion and stability of families in Sharjah," Dr. Al Mulla said.

With over 800 participants, Dr. Al Mulla commended the interaction of the concerned parties with the field surveys the SCFA conducted during the plan development to outline the priorities of the upcoming stage.

The attendees reviewed the roles assigned to each department of the SCFA and the innovative initiatives for the future, where Salha Ghabish provided insights on creating a family media office which will be the first of its kind nationwide and Moudhi Al Shamsi stressed the significance of investing in the second line of leaders to prepare national cadres for social work.

Al Shamsi pointed to the importance of the plan in uniting efforts, developing institutional frameworks and consolidating the roles of the SCFA departments to shoulder their responsibility and fulfil the plan requirements.

Related Topics

Sharjah Wife Rashid Sunday Family Media From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Equatorial G ..

4 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed approves guidelines for payment ..

19 minutes ago

Babar Azam feels lucky to lead national team in OD ..

36 minutes ago

10.10 Sale offers live at realme’s official stor ..

51 minutes ago

More than PKR2million up for grabs in National U19 ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council invites registered participan ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.