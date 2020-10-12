SCFA stresses importance of concerted efforts to strengthen future of Emirati families

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2020) The Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, SCFA, has revealed that the objectives of its next five-year strategic plan focus on combining the efforts of its departments and institutions and developing work coordination methods and public policies to further support and strengthen the family and to empower its members to effectively play their communal roles.

This was stated during a strategic virtual meeting held on Sunday and chaired by Dr. Khawla Al Mulla, Secretary-General, SCFA, in the presence of Moudhi Al Shamsi, Head of Department of Family Development Centres; Salha Ghabish, Head of the Cultural and Media Office, SCFA; Iman Rashid Saif, Director, Health Promotion Department; Hanadi Saleh Al Yafei, Child Safety Director; Dr. Hessa Khalfan Al Ghazal, Executive Director of Sharjah Baby-Friendly Office, and more than 20 participants from the second line of leaders at the Council.

The meeting touched on developing the vision and trends of the next strategic plan, including shaping the Council’s strategic orientations, outlining the public policies and corporate rules and systems, and drawing up a roadmap for the departments based on reinforcing corporate work.

"The new strategic plan is in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Dr.

Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, in terms of laying out strategies, plans, and programmes that help maintain the cohesion and stability of families in Sharjah," Dr. Al Mulla said.

With over 800 participants, Dr. Al Mulla commended the interaction of the concerned parties with the field surveys the SCFA conducted during the plan development to outline the priorities of the upcoming stage.

The attendees reviewed the roles assigned to each department of the SCFA and the innovative initiatives for the future, where Salha Ghabish provided insights on creating a family media office which will be the first of its kind nationwide and Moudhi Al Shamsi stressed the significance of investing in the second line of leaders to prepare national cadres for social work.

Al Shamsi pointed to the importance of the plan in uniting efforts, developing institutional frameworks and consolidating the roles of the SCFA departments to shoulder their responsibility and fulfil the plan requirements.