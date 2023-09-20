Open Menu

SCFD Hosts Financial Forum 2023 With Emphasis On Digital Gateways

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2023 | 08:00 PM

SCFD hosts Financial Forum 2023 with emphasis on digital gateways

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2023) SHARJAH, 20th September, 2023 (WAM) – Sharjah Central Finance Department (SCFD) hosted the Sharjah Annual Financial Forum 2023 on Tuesday, which drew over a hundred people, many of whom represented government agencies and other Sharjah-based organisations.

"We are committed to organising the financial forum regularly," said Arwa Al-Owais, the department's Director of Financial Policies. The focus of this year's forum is on a range of issues with the overarching goal of "constantly improving financial performance."

Director of Financial System Management Huda Al-Yassi stressed the department's dedication to expanding the "Tahseel" digital payment gateway's role in accomplishing Sharjah's strategic goals, which include cultural ones.

Top officials from Sharjah's Central Finance Department were present at this session, which allowed for the discussion of various important financial issues.

The financial performance, stability, and sustainability of the emirate's economy were all discussed during the event. The function of the virtual assistant platform within the framework of the integration system and the Tahseel initiative were among the topics covered.

The department's suite of programmes and services, designed to help local businesses and improve government finance, were also highlighted.

The "Tahseel" digital payment gateway was highlighted during the meeting for its importance in accomplishing Sharjah's strategic goals, increasing transparency, and guaranteeing good governance in financial transactions.

The virtual assistant platform's ability to facilitate better two-way conversations with users and offer prompt, effective responses to their questions was also commendable.

Tahseel's favourable influence on the success of social, charitable, and environmental development initiatives in the emirate was further highlighted by the announcement of the activation of the electronic procurement system and the digital inventory process.

The efforts to improve customer happiness and promote economic growth through the provision of diverse digital payment options were also highlighted during the meeting.

Related Topics

Sharjah September Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Cold-blooded murder of Hardeep Singh in Canada exp ..

Cold-blooded murder of Hardeep Singh in Canada exposed Delhi's ugly face before ..

6 minutes ago
 Governor chairs senate meeting of AWKUM, suggests ..

Governor chairs senate meeting of AWKUM, suggests measures to overcome financial ..

6 minutes ago
 Pesco to reduce load shedding in areas of maximum ..

Pesco to reduce load shedding in areas of maximum recovery

12 minutes ago
 Man arrested for murder attempt on his brother in ..

Man arrested for murder attempt on his brother in law

12 minutes ago
 Commissioner assigned additional charge of DG PDA

Commissioner assigned additional charge of DG PDA

13 minutes ago
 Charles III welcomed in France for first visit as ..

Charles III welcomed in France for first visit as king

13 minutes ago
Most wanted dacoit killed in encounter with police ..

Most wanted dacoit killed in encounter with police

13 minutes ago
 AIIB’s debut operational office opens in Abu Dha ..

AIIB’s debut operational office opens in Abu Dhabi

30 minutes ago
 Woman killed over old enmity

Woman killed over old enmity

20 minutes ago
 Court halts Arshad Sharif case proceedings due to ..

Court halts Arshad Sharif case proceedings due to witnesses' absence

10 minutes ago
 US Fed likely to pause rate hikes and raise growth ..

US Fed likely to pause rate hikes and raise growth forecast

20 minutes ago
 McIlroy set to participate in DP World Tour Champi ..

McIlroy set to participate in DP World Tour Championship in Dubai

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East