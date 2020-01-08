SCFD organises workshop on Financial Performance Excellence Award

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2020) Sharjah Central Finance Department, SCFD, organised today an informative workshop regarding the system and details of the fourth edition of the Sharjah Financial Performance Excellence Award.

The workshop was presented by Nasir Kashwani, Secretary-General of the award, who explained the award, its importance, goals, categories and requirements.

Through these awards, SCFD aims to promote the effective governmental expenditure practices amongst entities and individuals, and develop the financial performance and sustainability in the emirate.

The workshop was attended by several representatives of different governmental, semi-governmental and independent entities.

SCFD has set a deadline of 16th January, 2020 for award registration that would cover both 2018 and 2019 financial years.