UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCFD Organises Workshop On Financial Performance Excellence Award

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 10:15 PM

SCFD organises workshop on Financial Performance Excellence Award

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2020) Sharjah Central Finance Department, SCFD, organised today an informative workshop regarding the system and details of the fourth edition of the Sharjah Financial Performance Excellence Award.

The workshop was presented by Nasir Kashwani, Secretary-General of the award, who explained the award, its importance, goals, categories and requirements.

Through these awards, SCFD aims to promote the effective governmental expenditure practices amongst entities and individuals, and develop the financial performance and sustainability in the emirate.

The workshop was attended by several representatives of different governmental, semi-governmental and independent entities.

SCFD has set a deadline of 16th January, 2020 for award registration that would cover both 2018 and 2019 financial years.

Related Topics

Sharjah Nasir January 2018 2019 2020

Recent Stories

Ruwad’s Board of Directors reviews 2019 Q4 perfo ..

5 minutes ago

DIHAD hosts Humanitarian Week in Dubai in March

35 minutes ago

MBRF unveils details of first Literacy Challenge F ..

35 minutes ago

Chief Information Commissioner meets CPNE members

4 minutes ago

Seminar speakers say commitment to business great ..

4 minutes ago

Anderson beats Paire to deny France

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.