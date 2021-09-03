SCHF celebrates four Egyptian writers

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2021) Under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the activities of the 6th session of the Sharjah Cultural Honours Forum (SCHF) in the Arab Republic of Egypt was launched on Thursday morning, at the Supreme Council of Culture in Cairo, where four Egyptian writers were honoured.

The forum is honouring the Arab personalities who have contributed to the service of contemporary Arab culture, in line with the directives of Dr. Sheikh Sultan to enhance supporting Arab intellectuals.

The Egyptian capital witnessed a joyful ceremony, in the presence of Abdullah Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Department of Culture (SDC); Dr. Enas Abdel Dayem, Egyptian Minister of Culture; Mohamed Ibrahim Al Qaseer, Director of Cultural Affairs at the Department of Culture; Rashid Al Shehhi, representing the UAE Embassy in Egypt; Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Culture, Dr. Hisham Azmy, and several Egyptian intellectuals and writers and the families of the honourees.

During the ceremony, speeches were delivered by Al Owais, Dr. Dayem and Dr.

Azmy, in which they emphasised the depth of cultural relations between the two countries.

At the outset, Dr. Azmy, expressed his happiness at the council's hosting of such a historic honourable initiative.

Commenting on this, Al Owais expressed his pleasure at the cultural gesture that promotes the historical relations between the UAE and the Arab Republic of Egypt, under the vision of the leadership and conveyed the congratulations and greetings of the Ruler of Sharjah to the honourees.

Dr. Dayem expressed her thanks to the Ruler of Sharjah, appreciating his generous sponsorship of this forum and lauding his unremitting efforts to support the march of Arab culture and Arab intellectuals throughout the Arab world.

She also praised the role of the Sharjah Department of Culture in organising the forum, under the chairmanship of Al Owais.

In their speeches, the four honourees praised Sharjah's cultural support and care for Arab intellectuals, considering the honour a historic initiative.

Thereafter, Al Owais and Dr. Dayem presented certificates of appreciation, in recognition of the distinguished role of the writers.