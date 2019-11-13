UrduPoint.com
Schlumberger To Employ 1,000 Emiratis As Part Of ADNOC's In-Country Value Programme

Wed 13th November 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2019) Schlumberger today signed an agreement with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, to support its In-Country Value, ICV, Programme, which is designed to catalyse socio-economic development, improve knowledge-transfer and generate jobs for UAE nationals.

Through participation in ADNOC’s ICV Programme, Schlumberger plans to recruit and invest in the training of UAE nationals for the company’s oil and gas services business. Schlumberger has the ambition to increase its Emirati workforce, with the potential of up to 1,000 new job hires, driven by the company’s existing businesses as well as further expansions.

The agreement was signed by Ghassan Mirdad, President, Eastern middle East at Schlumberger, and Rashed Saud Al Shamsi, Director, Business and Commercial Support Directorate at ADNOC, and witnessed by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO, and Olivier Le Peuch, Schlumberger CEO.

At the signing ceremony, Al Shamsi said, "We are pleased to see that Schlumberger shares our vision to create, unlock and maximise value for the benefit of the UAE.

Through our In-Country Value Programme, we will deepen our collaboration to expand employment and talent development opportunities for UAE nationals, helping to drive the UAE’s socio-economic growth and development for many years to come."

Mirdad, in turn, commented, "Schlumberger is committed to enabling regional efficiency and performance, while increasing local content in line with the strategic priorities of ADNOC and the UAE’s oil and gas industry. We are proud of our partnership with ADNOC and look forward to contributing to the successful In-Country Value Programme through the recruitment and professional development of Emiratis."

Since the launch of ADNOC’s In-Country Value programme in January 2018, Schlumberger has maintained a leading position in both its commitment and investment of local content. Through this initiative, Schlumberger aims to improve knowledge transfer and to generate employment opportunities for UAE nationals.

